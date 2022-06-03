ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Princess Royal feeds penguins on visit to zoo

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Qtw1_0fzVAyps00

The Princess Royal has fed penguins and met young Ukrainian refugees on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo.

She and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are in the Scottish capital as members of the royal family visit the nations of the UK over the long weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple visited the Penguins’ Rock enclosure – which is home to gentoo, rockhopper and king penguins – including Sir Nils Olav, a Brigadier in the Norwegian King’s Guard.

They met staff including animal keeper Lisa Girot and fed the penguins with blue whiting from a bucket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud8r7_0fzVAyps00

Earlier, the princess met children from Ukrainian orphanages who were taking part in an animal handling session with a snake and an armadillo in the Rainforest Room at the zoo.

The children were rescued from the war-torn country and brought to Scotland with the help of the charity Dnipro Kids, formed by supporters of Edinburgh’s Hibernian FC.

Their visit on Friday was organised by the zoo’s community team.

Anne was shown around by Royal Zoological Society of Scotland chief executive David Fields.

While in Edinburgh, the princess will also visit HMS Albion and inspect a Guard of Honour before boarding the ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ap4Hs_0fzVAyps00

On the flight deck of the amphibious assault vessel, the princess will meet members of the ship’s company and representatives from charities across Scotland supported by the Queen and Anne as patrons, before cutting a commemorative cake.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Wales and Northern Ireland respectively.

William and Kate will travel to Cardiff on Saturday to meet some of Wales’s best-known performers before a Platinum Jubilee celebration concert.

They will meet the crew behind the event at Cardiff Castle, learning about the lighting, sound and visual effects for the show before helping with the final preparations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuaTs_0fzVAyps00

The couple will also watch rehearsals and meet Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, both hosting the show which will feature Mike Peters from The Alarm, singer Bonnie Tyler, West End star John Owen Jones, drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and the Pendyrus Male Voice Choir.

The performances will finish at 7pm and the crowds can then watch the Platinum Party at the Palace on giant screens in the castle grounds.

Over the extended Jubilee bank holiday weekend the Earl and Countess of Wessex will carry out two engagements in Northern Ireland.

Sophie and Edward will meet children taking part in multicultural street performances, join in with art and craft sessions, and speak to people sharing their personal memories of meeting the Queen.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen reveals changes to her reign amid ill health – all the details

In a new statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen has given an insight into how she’ll manage the demands of her busy role going forward. Her Majesty, 96, was unable to attend several of the events during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, after feeling discomfort during the Trooping The Colour ceremony, and as the celebrations came to a close, her Royal Highness released a statement outlining her future plans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Tyler
Person
Aled Jones
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Prince Harry Secretly Caught Up With Dad Prince Charles in Private While in Town for the Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Platinum Jubilee was the setting for quite a few significant moments for members of the royal family. Not only did the occasion commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, it also served as the backdrop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family. Following the couple’s first public appearance with the royals at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Harry and Meghan reportedly reconnected with Prince Charles...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Reportedly Found a New Home 10 Minutes Away from Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially moving! Previous reports noted that the pair planned to move out of Kensington Palace and choose a home close to Queen Elizabeth, who lives in Windsor Castle, as soon as possible—and, as it turns out, the royals might officially be in the same neighborhood altogether. Sources close the royal couple shared that they will likely move to Windsor, Berkshire, this summer, Marie Claire reports. If so, the couple will be close to the Queen and Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Was Spotted During Trooping the Colour Goofing Off With These Royal Kids

Click here to read the full article. It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first time back at Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday, since leaving their roles as senior royals — and things are looking a bit different this time around. While Meghan and Harry posed with the rest of the royal family for those iconic balcony photos when they attended in 2018 and 2019, that honor (or duty, to see Prince Louis’ face tell it) is reserved for working members of the family only, so the Sussexes hung back during their 2022 visit. And it...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Zoo#Fed#Ukrainian#Scottish#Norwegian#Royal Zoological Society#Hms Albion#Guard Of Honour
OK! Magazine

A Family Affair! Lilibet Meets Royal Relatives At Lowkey 1st Birthday Party

More royal reunions! While honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the royal family also had another milestone to celebrate.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw Lilibet a low-key garden party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, June 4, and it was a birthday for the books!"It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party," a source spilled to The Sun of Saturday's festivities. "But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."The source added...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
BBC

In pictures: Harry and Meghan join royals for National Service of Thanksgiving

The Royal Family and guests have attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral - but without the monarch herself. She is resting at Windsor Castle and is believed to have watched the service on television. Many politicians were among the guests, including Prime Minister Boris...
U.K.
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

683K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy