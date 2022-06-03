Former governor, Argus Leader editor part of inductees to the South Dakota Hall of Fame

A former governor and former Argus Leader editor are part of the class of 10 inductees into the South Dakota Hall of Fame .

Former Gov. Dennis Daugaard and Randell Beck have been honored for their professional and political contributions to the state, according to an announcement from the Hall of Fame.

Others being honored include: Paul Gnirk, Charles Hart, Shantel Krebs, Grace Martin Highley, Tad Perry, Ronald Reed, Mark Shlanta and Beverly Stabber Warne.

The Hall of Fame's mission is to "Champion a Culture of Excellence" and "is built upon the recognition, celebration and preservation of the stories of South Dakotans instrumental in establishing that culture." Honorees are selected for their achievements in political, business, education, medical and other professional works.

There are over 700 peopled honored in the Hall of Fame.

Daugaard was called "A Servant Leader of South Dakota," for his contributions to the Children's Home Society of South Dakota, the state legislature and governor.

Beck was honored as "A Voice of Wisdom in Journalism" for his achievements as executive editor and publisher of the Argus Leader.

Inductees will be honored in Chamberlain in September.

Who are the other eight honored?

Paul Gnirk (Rapid City, Business) "Solving South Dakota's Most Challenging Problems"

He founded RESPEC, Inc. and was president from 1969 to 1991. He's also served on the SD Board of Water and Natural Resources to extend drinking water to communities and Ranches.

Charles Hart (Rapid City, Medical) "Caring for the Health of Community"

Hart practiced Family Practice and Emergency Medicine before becoming the CEO of Regional Health, now Monument Health. He developed healthcare systems to address the multiple needs of communities, including specific disadvantaged populations.

Shantel Krebs (Canton, Political) "A Lifelong Dedication of Service to Others"

From Miss South Dakota, Secretary of State and CEO of Miss America, Krebs has worn many hats and has helped create Avera Academy, a program that helps first generations Americans into healthcare careers. During her service in the legislature, she was the first woman to chair the House Transportation Committee and one of the first women to chair the Ag Committee.

Grace Martin Highley (1895-1985; Hot Springs, Professional) "A Trailblazer in Child Welfare"

Highley became the director of South Dakota Child Welfare and built the program for 21 years between 1939 and 1960. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Augustana College in 1978.

Tad Perry (Fort Pierre, Education) "A Strong Commitment to Higher Education"

Perry served 40 years in higher education, including 15 years as executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents. He helped establish the South Dakota Opportunity Fund, a scholarship for college students to keep them in South Dakota.

Ronald Reed (Rapid City, Education) "A Tireless Advocate for South Dakotans with Special Needs"

Reed helped lead the charge on the state's implementation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which was the first disability civil rights law to be enacted in the United States. He's worked for over five decades to enrich the lives of people with special needs.

Mark Shlanta (1965-2022; Sioux Falls, Business) "Changing the Landscape of Communication in South Dakota"

Shlanta worked for 23 years at SDN Communications, helping expand the broadband network's fiber optic footprint across the state. Through his work, South Dakotans were able to lead on tech infrastructure including telehealth, mobile/cell data coverage and making sure all schools could have internet connectivity.

Beverly Stabber Warne (Rapid City, Medical) "A Humble and Hardworking Mentor"

Warne is recognized for her work as a leader in the nursing profession. She currently works at South Dakota State University College of Nursing as an instructor of the Native American Nursing Education Center in Rapid City. She has helped train nurses to focus on preventative care in rural, underserved and Indigenous populations.

