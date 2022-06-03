675 Route 6 Unit: B-12, Mahopac, NY 10541 - $175,000

The death of a Bergen County teenager in a house fire has staggered many in the community where she was raised, as well as others from area towns and beyond.Riley Boyle, 17, was a stellar student-athlete who maintained a 4.0 Grade Point Average, as many who spoke of her pointed out.She was, as one …
The internet remains undefeated. A new business aimed at dog owners has recently took off online, and it's finally reached the Hudson Valley. There's almost an unlimited amount of companies that connect strangers who have something with strangers who want something. Airbnb allows you to rent a someone's home. The site Swimply lets you specifically rent their pool. Now say hello to Sniffspot, the business that let's you use someone else's yard to exercise your dog.
Summer Bucket List: 36 Really Cool Things to Do this Summer in Westchester. Summer is right around the corner! Whether you’re staying local this summer, or looking for more activities in between camp and travel, we’ve got you covered in our bucket list of cool things to experience in Westchester. From swimming to camping to outdoor music festivals to sleeping with wolves (!!), you and your kids will love checking things off on this list as you explore the many cool things Westchester has to offer. Happy exploring!
It's an honor to have grown up in the Hudson Valley. I've always felt bad for people who have to admit they're from places like Iowa or Kansas, where I imagine the state logo is just a giant piece of highway that's leading to a more interesting part of the country.
Going to the grocery store has become quite the chore over the past 6 months or so. It really has become one of those things that I dread lately. They're often packed and the prices are getting to be absolutely insane. It doesn't matter if I have 5 things or 12 things on my list I'm most likely going to spend over $100 on my visit.
An infant who was born in Dutchess County was found dead just 6-months later in Ulster County. Her father was just convicted. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, 28-year-old Ashante Inniss of Kingston, New York, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal contempt in the first degree, both felonies. 6-Month-Old...
WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
One lucky New York Lottery player is in possession of a ticket sold at a Westchester gas station that is worth $1,000 a week for life.A second-prize winning ticket Cash4Life drawing on Thursday, June 2 was sold in Westchester at the AA Mart on West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon, according to NY Lo…
An artisan-crafted furniture store chain has opened a new showroom at a shopping mall in Westchester County.Arhaus opened the showroom at The Westchester in White Plains on Friday, June 3, according to an announcement from representatives.The 17,810 square-foot location showcases the company's new …
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $231,022 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Saturday, June 4. The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 12, 23 and 36 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. The...
State officials are advising motorists to prepare for a planned lane closure on the Palisades Interstate Parkway to facilitate sign work. The New York State Department of Transportation said the right lane of the parkway in Rockland County is set to close in each direction between Exit 9E/W (Interstate 87) and Exit 8E/W (US Route 59) in Clarkstown.
By living in the Hudson Valley, you can discover something new everyday. With this growing community and a constant flow of new visitors, you start to see things differently. You may recognize something that you have taken for granted. The Shawangunk Mountains are mesmerizing to out of town visitors. The Roadside Markers are astonishing to history buffs looking to discover something new. Numerous Hudson Valley hiking trails are Heaven to those who get a thrill from exploring new paths.
Police are asking the public for help after a man was found dead in a Hudson Valley garage.The man was found in Orange County in the city of Newburgh on Tuesday, May 31.When police arrived on the scene, they found the man, whose identity is not being released out of respect for the family, was foun…
New York State Police, along with other agencies located the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. the New York State Police were notified about a missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park. The teenager was identified as Kevin Pinto from Spring Valley, NY. New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire departments searched the water. Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, state troopers and members if the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the ground search.
News 12 is fielding complaints from drivers in Orange County who say the cost of gasoline has gone up as much as 40 cents since Friday, despite the state’s gas tax holiday. New York drivers saw prices as high as $5.27 in Highland Falls. Prices were high in Vails Gate as well.
