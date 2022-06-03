ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahopac, NY

675 Route 6 Unit: B-12, Mahopac, NY 10541 - $175,000

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mPZm_0fzVAVQv00
Photo Credit: Park Sterling Realty

MAHOPAC, N.Y. — A property at 675 Route 6 Unit: B-12 in Mahopac is listed at $175,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6180286
  • 12.00 acres
  • Built in 1962
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms

Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

