Seattle, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Normandy Park, Des Moines, West Seattle & Tacoma

Waterland Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FByr_0fzV9xwt00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Normandy Park, Des Moines, West Seattle and Tacoma.

The first Open House is on a beautiful 1/3 acre lot, which offers serene setting conveniently located in desirable Normandy Park:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EChvL_0fzV9xwt00

Nestled into this lush lot, lined w/ fruit trees & foliage, is a 3,050 sq ft, 4 bedroom home.

Spacious floorplan, custom lighting, updated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, central AC & a fabulous sun room are just a few of the reasons you will fall in love.

The daylight basement is fully finished w/ a 4th bedroom or work from home office, huge multi-purpose rec room & plenty of storage too!

Entertainment size deck is perfect for gathering with friends or enjoying your morning coffee while taking in the nature that surrounds you.

Enjoy all of the benefits of Lot A beach rights at The Cove!

Easy access to airport, freeways & close to amenities!

WHEN:

  • Friday, June 3: 3 – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 4: 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 5: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 19420 Normandy Park Drive SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $925,000
  • MLS Number: 1942493
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year built: 1965
  • Approx. House SqFt: 3,050 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 14,985 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator

Calvin Mark & Tami Miller Cinemagraph from Clarity Northwest on Vimeo.

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBhm7_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5Kjj_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMlBy_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPLGL_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AfwW_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQsf7_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeJCj_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0MiX_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tzWm_0fzV9xwt00

MAP:

Next up – welcome home to a wonderfully maintained split level home in highly desirable Des Moines:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCCuP_0fzV9xwt00

Beautifully renovated open concept kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and island bar seating. Fully finished basement set up as a MIL with separate entrance, great potential rental income!

Large and spacious corner lot with level backyard, wonderful for entertaining.

Enjoy your large deck off the top floor or covered patio on the lower floor.

So many possibilities here!

WHEN:

  • Friday, June 3: 4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE: 24034 21st Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $799,750
  • MLS Number: 1941791
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year built: 1979
  • Approx. House SqFt: 2,150 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,000 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CGl6_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3ZsF_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3QDA_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqMOU_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeUVZ_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRqxI_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278rYu_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aY8gH_0fzV9xwt00

MAP:

Next up is a sunny Craftsman Bungalow on a quiet street off Beach Drive in West Seattle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyWOb_0fzV9xwt00

Enjoy nearby waterfront parks, lively eateries & long sunset strolls by water’s edge.

Calla lilies, hydrangea & peonies bloom in view of welcoming front porch swing.

Step inside to high ceilings, big windows & vintage details in a perfect entertaining space; open & flowing from living room w/stone fireplace, sun room w/window seats, ample dining, sparkling kitchen w/gas cooking & eating nook leading out to private back deck & patio.

950 SF main also has 2 bed, elegant full bath w/clawfoot tub for soaking your cares away & media room/office.

Basement offers 810 SF w/bonus rooms for guest/office, workshop & storage.

Sprinkler & security systems, Nest & gas furnace, storage shed. WOW!

WHEN:

  • Friday, June 3: 4 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: 4007 59th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $835,000
  • MLS Number: 1944056
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1911
  • Approx. House SqFt: 950 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 2,900 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUKHM_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXRMK_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixe7Y_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9Iu2_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMfCu_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsJk6_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yB24h_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o87ul_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6w9e_0fzV9xwt00

The final Open House is in Commencement View Estates in Tacoma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgKsM_0fzV9xwt00

Spectacular 4000+ sq ft home with a view of Mt. Rainier, Sound and Port of Tacoma.

This home is a true open, bright daylight basement rambler.

Four Bedrooms plus a big bonus room (could be 5th bedroom)

Everything you need is on the main Floor: You’ll love the charming office space with it’s own fireplace. The Master Suite has huge double closets with his and hers vanities in the large master bathroom.

There is an additional guest ensuite with private bath.

Oversized gourmet kitchen with eating space is open to a beautiful family room including a wet bar.

Laundry also on the main.

Lower level is open and spacious with a huge rec room & bonus room along with two additional bedrooms and another full bath.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, June 4: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 5: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6214 15th Street NE, Tacoma, WA 98422 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,298,000
  • MLS Number: 1934138
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Year built: 1994
  • Approx. House SqFt: 4,781 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 13,125 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jpvh0_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XERC5_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrkbK_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPrvc_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5ycB_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTIAU_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDd6B_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gUDQ_0fzV9xwt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFSZO_0fzV9xwt00

MAP:

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, "Native Advertisements" that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO.

Comments / 0

#Berkshire Hathaway#Open House
Des Moines, WA
