The Omega chapter of the Internal Society for Key Women Educators Delta Kappa Gamma 2022-23 officers were inducted during a ceremony in May at Picacho Hills Country Club. They are, left to right, Barbara Jewett, Maria Pierce, Rachel Montoya and Melinda Hopping. Not shown is Brenda Sorensen. Pierce was also selected as the outstanding member of the Las Cruces Association of Educational Retirees to represent the local unit at the New Mexico Association of Educational Retirees 78th state convention, Sept. 22-24 in Clovis. For more information, contact Peggy Nelson at peggywnelson@gmail.com.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO