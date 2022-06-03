Humidor: Offseason 7-on-7, recruit run-down, five-star quarterbacks

The first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is in the books. Now, it’s time for Super Regionals. The Super Regional field is set after the final Regional champions were crowned on Monday. The Regional round started with a double-elimination format as four teams faced off for a chance to move on in the tournament field. It’s now down to 16 teams playing for a chance to play in the College World Series, which runs June 17-26/27 in Omaha.

