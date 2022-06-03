ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Humidor: Offseason 7-on-7, recruit run-down, five-star quarterbacks

By Justin Wells about 5 hours
 4 days ago
DJ Hicks (Gerry Hamilton/On3)

A loaded Humidor with info from Longhorn summer 7-on-7, the latest details on top 2023 and 2024 targets, plus notes on Arch Manning and Julian Sayin.

On3.com

WATCH: JK Dobbins viciously trucks trainer during workout session

Ravens running back JK Dobbins is finally looking like himself again. The former Ohio State standout missed all of the 2021-22 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL in a preseason game against the Washington Football Team. I’m sure he convinced one of his trainers that he’s back to full strength.
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

NCAA Baseball Tournament: Field set for Super Regional round

The first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is in the books. Now, it’s time for Super Regionals. The Super Regional field is set after the final Regional champions were crowned on Monday. The Regional round started with a double-elimination format as four teams faced off for a chance to move on in the tournament field. It’s now down to 16 teams playing for a chance to play in the College World Series, which runs June 17-26/27 in Omaha.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Lane Kiffin weighs in on Super Regional ticket punching performance of Ole Miss Baseball

The Ole Miss baseball team put up a historic performance to clinch their spot in the Super Regionals. With a 22-6 victory, the Rebels posted the most runs scored in an NCAA tournament game in Ole Miss baseball history. The show of offensive prowess led to head football coach Lane Kiffin giving the team props while boasting about his own squad’s ability to put points on the board.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

LOOK: Florida Gators celebrate season-saving win vs Oklahoma on social media

On Sunday, the Florida Gators pulled off a season-saving double-header victory to continue their journey toward the 2022 College World Series. First taking down Central Michigan 6-5 in the afternoon, the Gators advanced to face the Oklahoma Sooners. With a tied ball game in the sixth inning at Condron Park, Florida added a run in the seventh and then four more in the eighth to take the win 7-2.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

PFF releases Early Top-5 quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft

Quarterback consistently becomes the most talked about position group when it comes time to talk NFL Draft. After last year’s class produced just one first-round pick in Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, the 2023 class is set to be a much bigger and better group of prospects. Pro Football Focus recently released their ‘Early Top-Five 2023 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings’ from Michael Renner.
NFL
On3.com

4-star linebacker Lewis Carter locks in official visit to Auburn

Four-star linebacker Lewis Carter has locked in an official visit to Auburn. Carter, from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, will be in Auburn June 17-19. “I will be there,” Carter said. It will be Carter’s first visit to Auburn, according to his On3 recruiting page. Carter already has taken an official...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Kirby Smart sees promise in offense led by strong quarterback room

It wasn’t long ago that Georgia was best known for its defense. The Bulldogs had the top unit in the country in 2021, and it was one to remember as they broke an NFL Draft record with five players picked in the first round. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows the challenge that’s ahead of his 2022 defense in replacing them, however he’s confident in the offense that’ll be backing them up.
ATLANTA, GA
