South Bend, IN

Nitro Circus debuts new show in South Bend

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nitro Circus put on quite the show at Four Winds Field in...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

‘Wednesday Wine Walks’ return to DTSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Wednesday Wine Walks” are on their way back to downtown South Bend. Over the next four months the promotional event is happening the second Wednesday of each month. The events last from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Wine Walk is $45 per...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Chanel Neal

Team Indiana receives send-off as Special Olympics 2022 USA Games gets underway. Folks are sending some Hoosier hospitality to Team Indiana as they compete in the Sunshine State. Inaugural ‘Niele Ivey Golf Classic’ held at Blackthorn Golf Club. Updated: 37 minutes ago. It's all part of the "Ivey...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Temple Park under renovations in Mishawaka

The Canadian National Railroads has closed the crossing on State Road 23 just east of Princess Way. Team Indiana receives send-off as Special Olympics 2022 USA Games gets underway. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Folks are sending some Hoosier hospitality to Team Indiana as they compete in the Sunshine State. Inaugural...
MISHAWAKA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Thousands watch 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show at airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne air show has wrapped up for the year, after thousands of people took to the 122nd Fighter Wing to watch. Parachutes, propellers and lots of jet engines filled the skies over Fort Wayne International Airport for an action-packed weekend of the 2022 air show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
WNDU

South Bend high school holds summer coding camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue Polytechnic High School, or PPHS, is holding a coding camp this summer. The camp is free and is open to all rising 8th and 9th graders. During the camp, the youngsters will learn the basics of coding and create a dodge-style game. There are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Second Chance Pet: Ava

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This week’s Second Chance Pet is Ava!. She’s a seven-year-old dog who’s looking for her forever home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One dead in homicide investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night, the South Bend Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. at S. 33rd St. & Marshall Ave. When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a shooting. According to the police, the incident occurred just outside of the Prosper Apartments, though there is no indication if that is a factor in the shooting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
#Skateboarding#Motocross#Wndu#Nitro Circus#Bad Rad#Shoc
WNDU

South Bend Superintendent discusses master facilities plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is preparing a facilities master plan after holding two public meetings to gather community feedback. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined 16 Morning News Now to discuss the future for the school district after a $54 million referendum was passed in 2020.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad crossing closed in Granger

Team Indiana receives send-off as Special Olympics 2022 USA Games gets underway. Folks are sending some Hoosier hospitality to Team Indiana as they compete in the Sunshine State. Updated: 13 minutes ago. It's all part of the "Ivey Homecourt Classic" which kicked off on Sunday with the Secret Sisters Society...
GRANGER, IN
WANE-TV

What’s with that big boat at the Ramada Inn?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

South Bend Starbucks catches fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a fire at the Starbucks location off Ironwood Road and South Bend Avenue. When our crew arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters were inside the store trying to determine what may have caused the incident. A Starbucks employee told 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
abc57.com

LGBTQ Center kicks off pride celebrations in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The LGBTQ Center of Northern Indiana is hosting a pride month celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Park (on the corner of N. Main St. and East Sycamore St.) in Elkhart. In addition to live music from anna p.s., Glo Showalter and Elm, there...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend group looking to end gun violence one bullet at a time

People across the country are wearing orange to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend. Connect 2 be the Change is aimed at stopping gun violence in South Bend. The nonprofit called for attention on the issue in a unique way today. Organizers gathered at Potawatomi Park to "take the life out of bullets."
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Road to close between Edison, US 20

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, June 8, Pine Road will be closed between Edison Road and US 20. The City of South Bend is expected to install a water main along this section on Pine Road, leading to the closure. As for the detour route, drivers will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Is a five-star QB really coming to South Bend?

The Notre Dame football team is doing a tremendous job on the recruiting trail, but will it bring the program a five-star quarterback?. The Notre Dame football team has plenty of rivals, and one big one is the University of Michigan. In terms of recruiting, it seems these programs are always battling each other, and this time, they are battling it out for a legacy QB for the Wolverines.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE-TV

Recycling won’t be collected in Fort Wayne this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the city of Fort Wayne counts down the final days of its contract with Red River Waste Solutions, the problem with trash collection continues to plague the city. The city said in a news release Monday that garbage collection crews were finishing collections...
FORT WAYNE, IN

