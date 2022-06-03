Nitro Circus debuts new show in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Wednesday Wine Walks” are on their way back to downtown South Bend. Over the next four months the promotional event is happening the second Wednesday of each month. The events last from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Wine Walk is $45 per...
Team Indiana receives send-off as Special Olympics 2022 USA Games gets underway. Folks are sending some Hoosier hospitality to Team Indiana as they compete in the Sunshine State. Inaugural ‘Niele Ivey Golf Classic’ held at Blackthorn Golf Club. Updated: 37 minutes ago. It's all part of the "Ivey...
The Canadian National Railroads has closed the crossing on State Road 23 just east of Princess Way. Team Indiana receives send-off as Special Olympics 2022 USA Games gets underway. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Folks are sending some Hoosier hospitality to Team Indiana as they compete in the Sunshine State. Inaugural...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne air show has wrapped up for the year, after thousands of people took to the 122nd Fighter Wing to watch. Parachutes, propellers and lots of jet engines filled the skies over Fort Wayne International Airport for an action-packed weekend of the 2022 air show.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue Polytechnic High School, or PPHS, is holding a coding camp this summer. The camp is free and is open to all rising 8th and 9th graders. During the camp, the youngsters will learn the basics of coding and create a dodge-style game. There are...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A little rain didn’t stop golfers from playing in the inaugural “Niele Ivey Golf Classic” at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend on Monday. It’s all part of the “Ivey Homecourt Classic” which kicked off on Sunday with the Secret Sisters Society Reception.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night, the South Bend Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. at S. 33rd St. & Marshall Ave. When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a shooting. According to the police, the incident occurred just outside of the Prosper Apartments, though there is no indication if that is a factor in the shooting.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is preparing a facilities master plan after holding two public meetings to gather community feedback. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined 16 Morning News Now to discuss the future for the school district after a $54 million referendum was passed in 2020.
Team Indiana receives send-off as Special Olympics 2022 USA Games gets underway. Folks are sending some Hoosier hospitality to Team Indiana as they compete in the Sunshine State. Updated: 13 minutes ago. It's all part of the "Ivey Homecourt Classic" which kicked off on Sunday with the Secret Sisters Society...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a fire at the Starbucks location off Ironwood Road and South Bend Avenue. When our crew arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters were inside the store trying to determine what may have caused the incident. A Starbucks employee told 16...
ELKHART, Ind. -- The LGBTQ Center of Northern Indiana is hosting a pride month celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Island Park (on the corner of N. Main St. and East Sycamore St.) in Elkhart. In addition to live music from anna p.s., Glo Showalter and Elm, there...
People across the country are wearing orange to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend. Connect 2 be the Change is aimed at stopping gun violence in South Bend. The nonprofit called for attention on the issue in a unique way today. Organizers gathered at Potawatomi Park to "take the life out of bullets."
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some potentially life changing concepts are being put to the test at Notre Dame’s Turbomachinery Laboratory in South Bend. For about six years, the lab has run tests on conventional propulsion systems such as sub and supersonic. Today the lab opened two new cells...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – An angler from Hobart, Indiana caught a new state-record flathead catfish while fishing in Berrien County, Michigan. The flathead catfished weighed in at 53.35 pounds and measured 48 inches. Lloyd Tanner was fishing in the St. Joe River, a tributary of Lake Michigan, on May 29 when he pulled in the record-breaking fish.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, June 8, Pine Road will be closed between Edison Road and US 20. The City of South Bend is expected to install a water main along this section on Pine Road, leading to the closure. As for the detour route, drivers will...
The Notre Dame football team is doing a tremendous job on the recruiting trail, but will it bring the program a five-star quarterback?. The Notre Dame football team has plenty of rivals, and one big one is the University of Michigan. In terms of recruiting, it seems these programs are always battling each other, and this time, they are battling it out for a legacy QB for the Wolverines.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday was a day six and a half months in the making for Tim and Brooke Mead, of Niles, as they finally could bring home their first child, Audrey, from Memorial Hospital. Audrey is the smallest baby ever born at the hospital to be discharged.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the city of Fort Wayne counts down the final days of its contract with Red River Waste Solutions, the problem with trash collection continues to plague the city. The city said in a news release Monday that garbage collection crews were finishing collections...
Comments / 0