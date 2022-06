Click here to read the full article. Further promoting his Kanye-Pharrell-produced album, Pusha T performed a standout track composed by the latter on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The G.O.O.D. Music President gave a spirited rendition of “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes,” the latest single from It’s almost Dry. The set almost resembled a music video with its colorful lighting, precise scene cuts, and intricate camera angles—which are not usually seen in late-night live TV performances. The applause at the end of Pusha’s set was the only reminder that he was actually performing for a live audience. Oozing confidence as he rapped line...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO