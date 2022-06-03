Jarvis Landry calls return to New Orleans 'a breath of fresh air'

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jarvis Landry couldn’t be more excited to be back in Louisiana. The former LSU Tigers star called New Orleans and the Saints “a breath of fresh air,” this week during the second session of OTAs.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air to be back home, to be around the culture that’s already been set here in New Orleans, the leadership that’s here already,” he said, via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic.

“I’m happy to be on the grass, be running routes, have an opportunity to learn and be part of the culture and the team and find my place here,” Landry said.

Although Landry has thrived in the NFL for the Dolphins and Browns, he had a career low in production last season, only catching 52 passes for 570 yards. Disagreements with the Browns franchise led to his release, leaving him free to sign with the Saints.

Now, Landry is back in his home state of Louisiana, a place where he played exceptional football for the Tigers. He finished his tenure at LSU as one of the most productive wide receivers in school history. He had 137 catches for 1,809 yards and 15 touchdowns. The wideout played for three years before going in the second round of the NFL Draft.

In his four years with the Browns, he played in 59 games with 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. With the Dolphins, Landry had 400 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in 64 games.

Landry excited to work with QB Jameis Winston

Although presumptive Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston is still recovering from an ACL injury, Landry is excited to work with him. He went so far as to say Winston was one of the reasons he chose to come to New Orleans.

“He’s a leader, man. He’s … one of the reasons why I came here, just the conversations that we had, the intent that he’s putting behind the things that he’s saying. Obviously, out here on the field, what you see is what you get,” Landry said. “Look, I don’t see nobody else out here. This guy is the last one. That’s who he is. That’s something that you want at that position and a part of your team.”

With a one-year deal in New Orleans, the veteran only has a short time to prove himself worthy of another large contract. Landry will split targets with Michael Thomas, as well as new draftee Chris Olave.