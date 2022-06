As we age, our hormone production decreases. Women can start producing less hormones in their twenties and men in their thirties. When this happens – we don’t feel like our “old selves.” Restoring hormone balance with Bio-Identical Hormones is basically, replacing the hormones we are no longer producing helping you to feel your best. So why take Bio-Identical Hormones? Because they allow your body to feel and function as it did maybe 10-15 years ago. Restoring your youthful hormone balance is paramount to feeling and looking your best – no matter your age. Some symptoms of decreased hormone levels include difficulty sleeping, lack of energy, loss of mental focus and memory, feeling moody, anxious, and depressed.

