ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Need Help To Avoid Work Burn Out?

By Dan R
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salida Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Monarch Ski Patrol are hosting a talk on resilient practices to avoid work-related burn out next Tuesday (June 7th) at the SteamPlant. The event is free to attend, however, preregistration is required. Contact the Chamber at 719-539-2068 to...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

300 Firefighters Converge on Salida

The Upper Arkansas Valley Wildland Fire Foundation returns to Salida this week. 300 firefighters and emergency responders will be in town for the weeklong Colorado Wildland Fire and Incident Management Academy. The base for their training will be Salida High School. Residents should expect to see numerous fire agency vehicles...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Skeletal Remains found in Clear Creek County

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were recovered over the weekend. The remains were found in the area of Miner’s Candle, which is located south of I 70. There is no word on who the remains belong to at this time. They were...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Weather

Mostly sunny and breezy today. Winds will be gusting to 30 mph out of the west. Critical fire weather conditions continue across the San Luis Valley. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 83. Look for an overnight low of 51. The San Luis Valley will see a...
SALIDA, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Television Broadcasting#Arkansas State University#Jobs#Steamplant#Chamber#Kamo#Radio Television#Abc#Kait Channel 8
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Over half a million dollars awarded to reduce wildfire risk and restore wildlife habitat in Chaffee County

In another sign of progress towards achieving the goals of the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, the Envision Forest Health Council, the National Forest Foundation (NFF), and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies jointly secured $305,700 in grant funds to reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfire and restore wildlife habitat along the west side of Highway 24, north of Buena Vista, CO. Bird Conservancy of the Rockies identified and developed the project in a collaborative effort to support the framework created by the Envision Forest Health Council to address wildfire mitigation and improve wildlife habitat in Chaffee County. The new grant will be matched with $289,000 in funds from the Town of Buena Vista, the NFF’s Upper Arkansas Forest Fund, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, Envision Chaffee County, and the Bureau of Land Management.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Weather

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are in store for today for the valleys with a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the mountains. Gusty winds and low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the San Luis Valley through the weekend. Salida and Buena...
heartoftherockiesradio.com

River Report indicates likely peak in spring runoff

Spring runoff appears to have peaked for 2022 while May precipitation lessened drought severity across Colorado and the Arkansas River Basin, according to the weekly River Report from the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative. Nonetheless, the entire Arkansas River Basin continues to experience drought conditions – ranging from Abnormally Dry in...
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker results in scare on Colorado's pay-to-climb fourteener

On Saturday morning, Alamosa Search and Rescue asked Colorado's mountain climbing community for information related to a 69-year-old man thought to be missing in the area of 14,047-foot Culebra Peak. A Sangre de Cristo range peak, Culebra Peak is unique in that climbing it is highly regulated via a fee from the private land owner, who limits how many people can climb the mountain each day. Because of this, the mountain is known for its remote, rugged feel, with a trail that isn't defined in some areas.
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

History Colorado Offers Kids FREE General Admission to All 7 Museums

History Colorado is now offering free general admission to kids ages 18 and under throughout the year at its seven museums across Colorado. From historic homes to adobe forts, each museum tells the intriguing tale of Colorado’s many cultures and prominent figures through thought-provoking interactive exhibits and events. DID...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

SDCEA Board of Directors Election Results – Hellbusch, Attebery win

Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc. (SDCEA) today announced the results of the 2022 election for the SDCEA Board of Directors. Board seat challengers Nick Hellbusch and Sandra Attebery have been elected to three-year terms, representing members in Fremont and Custer counties, respectively. The new board members will be seated at the June 29 board meeting.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

Good Eats: Where to Find the Best Donuts in Colorado

A few donut shops in Colorado have been named the best of the best. According to Yelp's 2022 list of the Top 100 US Donut Shops, there are 3 shops in Colorado that reign supreme when it comes to making donuts. Coloradans Are Healthy, But We Enjoy Sweets. Worldpopulationreview reports...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hiddenColorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
kolomkobir.com

Free and cheap events and deals in Colorado in June

Whether you are an experienced bargain hunter or new to thrift, the Mile High Flea Market (I-76 & 88th Avenue) has plenty of bargains to be found. The massive flea market offers everything you need for a fun weekend getaway on the cheap, including a farmer’s market, covered stores, food stalls, and amusement park rides for the kids. The market is open every weekend throughout the year from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and often houses over 2,500 vendors. Standard admission is affordable at $2 per person on Fridays and $3 on Saturdays and Sundays. The $5 three-day pass is good for the whole weekend. Children (11 years old or younger) enter free of charge. This summer, admission is free on select Fridays: June 24, July 29 and August 26. Additionally, Mecca is offering free Fridays 10 June and 5 August with free all-day rides. milehighfleamarket.com.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

LOOK: 12 Pictures From The Least Expensive House In Colorado

Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
1230 ESPN

Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Colorado McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado. Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?. The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.
FOUNTAIN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy