Bay View Gallery Night kicks off Friday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Monday, June 6 the initial details for the 2022 a la Carte at the zoo. The festival takes place August 18-21. 2022 lineup. Thursday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Caribou Main Stage. Spin Doctors. Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Caribou Main Stage. Plain...
(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
The central feature of this timeless shingle-style lake house in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is an elongated, open concept veranda. The porch wing with views has openings on all sides. Wade Weissmann Architecture created a whimsical, East Coast inspired summer retreat with farmhouse architecture that is characterized by its elegant simplicity...
MILWAUKEE - The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks will kick off its 17th season of Chill on the Hill for the 2022 season Tuesday, June 7 at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. Tuesday's act is the Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle.
Organizers said Monday that the 37th annual Strawberry Festival will be held June 25 and 26. Visitors will be able to listen to music, browse and buy original artwork and eat "the most decadent strawberry delicacies in the area."
Back in 1998 the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was founded with a mission to support early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research. One way that’s achieved is by having guests visit the Breast Cancer Showhouse. Brian Kramp is at the 23rd Showhouse For A Cure with more information on how you can help by touring a magnificent mansion.
Wisconsin summers aren't complete without a laundry list of ways to enjoy some fresh air and good company. When it comes to doing so to a beat, there is no shortage of free concerts across southeastern Wisconsin. Here are some of this summer's get-in-the-groove offerings. Milwaukee County. Bay View, Humboldt...
MILWAUKEE - The coffee industry is constantly changing and adding new ways to enjoy a cup and Colectivo is making sure they’re ready for whatever comes next. Brian is checking out a new cold brew that’s fit for a warm summer day.
MILWAUKEE - The travel season is here and parents are probably wondering how to keep their kids busy on the go. Erika Cardamone with PlayOnWords.com shares fun, new toys that will both entertain and educate kids during summer travel.
It’s been well over two years since dauber-carrying patrons have packed the bingo hall at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The casino suspended all operations on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property, including bingo, in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The Nest of Life Bingo Hall, located on the third floor of the casino and seating more than 1,300 players, has remained closed even as many of the casino’s other operations have gradually resumed since the three-month complete shutdown in 2020.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The rumble of stock car racing will be back at the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19. The Father’s Day 100 will headline the event, featuring the ARCA Midwest Tour. The 2020 edition of the event was...
I started taking my sons to the Milwaukee Pride Parade when they were babies. By the time they were 5, it was one of their favorite events of the year. Mainly, because it allowed them to collect copious amounts of candy tossed with kisses from folks on floats rolling down 2nd Street.
From Titletown to the Deer District, professional sports teams are expanding their footprint in the Badger State and nationwide, turning stadiums, arenas and ballparks into year-round attractions. A county supervisor and an urban planner want the Milwaukee Brewers to do the same.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new documentary shines a light on some of the people responsible for reckless driving in Milwaukee. The "Kia Boys Documentary (A Story of Teenage Car Theft)" is a 16-minute video on YouTube created by Tommy G. Tommy G identifies himself as a filmmaker who puts...
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Standing in a sea of three-foot grass, Christina Moffett was half-joking when she said her new backyard prairie was...
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee Lutheran senior was on a mission to do something no other Milwaukee athlete has ever done. That's what makes Ke'vontae Walls-Burdine this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I started track in eighth grade," he said. "I found that I was pretty fast. So then I...
WAUPUN, Wis. - Waupun police are seeking a vandal who is damaging trees in the city's West End Park. A Facebook post filed on Monday, June 6 shows a maple tree was stripped off its bark from the base to approximately eight feet high. Officials say the tree now has...
If you are looking for a unique beach experience that doesn't involve a plane ride or an absurd drive you will want to visit this tiki-themed beach resort I found by accident. Two summers ago a group of friends and I were headed to a waterpark we had heard about in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
