Milwaukee World Festival's Don Smiley departing after 2023

Room for rent with ALL utilities included! (SINGLE ROOM! BATHROOM IS SHARED!) - These are Private rooms in a rooming house located on the Southside of Milwaukee. There is a shared bathroom and each room comes with a bed, dresser, microwave and fridge. You also have the option of A/C unit. They are close to shopping, gas stations, restaurants, major bus lines etc. The rent for one of these rooms is $380 a month (includes all utilities!!!) and a security deposit of $200.00. If you would like to get pre approved for one of our rooms as well as to view the room please call our office at 414-282-6280 Ext. 1 or stop into our office at 1125 Marion Ave. in South Milwaukee. This building men ONLY. We offer a separate location that is co-ed. www.devoerentals.com.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO