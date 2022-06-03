ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 1 ranked Kyle Filipowski signs NIL deal with Excel Sports

By Daniel Morrison about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyHSA_0fzV7Ozs00
Kyle Filipowski Twitter (@kylefilipowski)

Duke five-star power forward signee Kyle Filipowski has inked a new NIL deal with Excel Sports.

Excel Sports announced the deal on their Twitter account. The group celebrated Filipowski in the post as the 2021 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year and for having won the 2021 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.

Excel Sports is a marketing agency for athletes. They primarily work with basketball and baseball players. This deal with Filipowski will be to represent him moving forward in future NIL deals.

On3 ranks Filipowski as the best prospect in the Class of 2022. Meanwhile, the consensus five-star player is the fifth-ranked player in the On3 Consensus Rankings, while still being the best power forward. He is expected to be a key piece on the 2022-23 Duke basketball team and could be a one-and-done player.

Filipowski played at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Mass. That’s where he made his name and caught the eye of the new Duke coaching staff. He was a key addition to the Class of 2022 at Duke, which On3 ranked as the best class in the country.

“Coach K retiring didn’t change how I felt about Duke,” Filipowski said to ESPN. “I’ve been building this relationship with Coach Scheyer for over six months now, and the vision he has, not just for me but for my class, is something that I can envision myself in.”

Kyle Filipowski’s On3 NIL Valuation

As the top basketball recruit in the country, Kyle Filipowski also has a solid On3 NIL Valuation. It currently sits at $23,000. Over the last 14 weeks, he has seen that valuation rise by $4,000. Now, with his new NIL deal with Excel Sports, he can expect it to rise again.

On top of that, Filipowski is going to Duke, an iconic program with a massive fanbase. He has the potential to be a one-and-done talent. That too has the potential to raise his NIL value.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Sahvir Wheeler: "CJ (Fredrick) is an elite, elite, elite, elite shooter"

Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick has established himself as one of the top 3-point shooters in all of college basketball — if not the best overall. Transferring from Iowa last offseason, the 6-foot-4 native of Cincinnati, OH entered the year as the nation’s leading returner in career 3-point field-goal percentage (46.6%) with a minimum of 150 attempts. This past season alone, he knocked down 47.4% from three on 2.8 attempts per contest — he hit 46.1% on 4.1 attempts per game the year before.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC target dishes on recruitment, upcoming decision

Five-star guard Robert Dillingham was once a big target of the UNC basketball program. With Roy Williams still the head coach, the Tar Heels pursued the in-state prospect and were even the favorites to land him. But after months passed and Hubert Davis took over, UNC backed off and things cooled down. Dillingham then committed to NC State before backing off that commitment just months later. Now, he’s ready to decide in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Before that day, Dillingham caught up with Travis Graf of Rivals.com to dish on the decision as well as which schools are involved: Dillingham: “Lately I’ve been talking to Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, and USC recently, and Arkansas, but a little bit of Arkansas. That’s been the most recent like five I’ve been talking to.” As you can see above, there’s a Blue Blood program as well as a ACC program on his list. Right now, Kentucky appears to be the trending team in his recruitment on the 247Sports crystal ball. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC baseball coach Scott Forbes suspended

The UNC baseball program has an uphill battle to climb in the Chapel Hill Regional if they want their season to continue. After losing to VCU on Saturday night, the Tar Heels will now face Georgia in an elimination game on Sunday. The winner plays VCU again on Sunday night hoping to force a deciding game on Monday. Basically, UNC has to win three games in a row to advance. But they will have to get their first two wins without manager Scott Forbes. The manager was ejected after two controversial calls went against UNC’s way in the second and third innings. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Duke Basketball#Baseball Players#Espn#Excel Sports#Nil Valuation
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Makes Notable Hire: College Football World Reacts

Deion Sanders continues to add notable names to his Jackson State college football program. While Coach Prime is reeling in several big recruits, he's also reeling in some big coaches. The Jackson State head coach has added veteran college football coach Tim Brewster to his staff. Sanders has also hired...
JACKSON, NJ
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy