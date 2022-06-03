No. 1 ranked Kyle Filipowski signs NIL deal with Excel Sports

Kyle Filipowski Twitter (@kylefilipowski)

Duke five-star power forward signee Kyle Filipowski has inked a new NIL deal with Excel Sports.

Excel Sports announced the deal on their Twitter account. The group celebrated Filipowski in the post as the 2021 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year and for having won the 2021 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.

Excel Sports is a marketing agency for athletes. They primarily work with basketball and baseball players. This deal with Filipowski will be to represent him moving forward in future NIL deals.

On3 ranks Filipowski as the best prospect in the Class of 2022. Meanwhile, the consensus five-star player is the fifth-ranked player in the On3 Consensus Rankings, while still being the best power forward. He is expected to be a key piece on the 2022-23 Duke basketball team and could be a one-and-done player.

Filipowski played at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Mass. That’s where he made his name and caught the eye of the new Duke coaching staff. He was a key addition to the Class of 2022 at Duke, which On3 ranked as the best class in the country.

“Coach K retiring didn’t change how I felt about Duke,” Filipowski said to ESPN. “I’ve been building this relationship with Coach Scheyer for over six months now, and the vision he has, not just for me but for my class, is something that I can envision myself in.”

Kyle Filipowski’s On3 NIL Valuation

As the top basketball recruit in the country, Kyle Filipowski also has a solid On3 NIL Valuation. It currently sits at $23,000. Over the last 14 weeks, he has seen that valuation rise by $4,000. Now, with his new NIL deal with Excel Sports, he can expect it to rise again.

On top of that, Filipowski is going to Duke, an iconic program with a massive fanbase. He has the potential to be a one-and-done talent. That too has the potential to raise his NIL value.