Wyoming State Parks waives daily-use fees for Free Fishing Day

Wyoming got an early start to the bison goring in Wyoming this year. We hadn't even gotten into spring and a woman was gored and tossed 10 feet into the air. A new record. It's beginning to look a lot like these tourist want to get their &$$es kicked by a big fluffy cow. So I decided to help them out by looking up the best places to get gored by a Wyoming bison.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO