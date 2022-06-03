Athlon Sports tabs 12 Oregon Ducks as preseason all-conference picks
Athlon Sports released its yearly predictions for the Pac-12 all-conference teams on Thursday and the Oregon Ducks were well-represented.
In total, Athlon has tabbed 12 Oregon players as all-conference selections ahead of the 2022 season. That’s tied with Washington and Utah for the second-most of any program in the conference. Only USC (16) has more.
Athlon has assembled four full offensive, defensive, and specialist units. Here is the group of Oregon players who made the cut.
First-team offense
C Alex Forsyth
OL T.J. Bass
First-team defense
DL Brandon Dorlus
LB Noah Sewell
First-team specialists
None selected
Second-team offense
RB Byron Cardwell
Second-team defense
None selected
Second-team specialists
K Cam Lewis
Third-team offense
None selected
Third-team defense
DL Popo Aumavae
LB Justin Flowe
Third-team specialists
None selected
Fourth-team offense
RB Sean Dollars
WR Dont’e Thornton
OL Ryan Walk
Fourth-team defense
CB Christian Gonzalez
