Eugene, OR

Athlon Sports tabs 12 Oregon Ducks as preseason all-conference picks

By Jarrid Denney about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon Sports released its yearly predictions for the Pac-12 all-conference teams on Thursday and the Oregon Ducks were well-represented.

In total, Athlon has tabbed 12 Oregon players as all-conference selections ahead of the 2022 season. That’s tied with Washington and Utah for the second-most of any program in the conference. Only USC (16) has more.

Athlon has assembled four full offensive, defensive, and specialist units. Here is the group of Oregon players who made the cut.

First-team offense

C Alex Forsyth

OL T.J. Bass

First-team defense

DL Brandon Dorlus

LB Noah Sewell

First-team specialists

None selected

Second-team offense

RB Byron Cardwell

Second-team defense

None selected

Second-team specialists

K Cam Lewis

Third-team offense

None selected

Third-team defense

DL Popo Aumavae

LB Justin Flowe

Third-team specialists

None selected

Fourth-team offense

RB Sean Dollars

WR Dont’e Thornton

OL Ryan Walk

Fourth-team defense

CB Christian Gonzalez

IN THIS ARTICLE
