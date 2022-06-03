ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dreamfield announces multiple NIL partnerships

By Daniel Morrison about 5 hours
Dreamfield has announced two new NIL partnerships through its Twitter account. The partnerships are with two Florida-based restaurant groups, First Watch and Island Wing Company.

Dreamfield posted to Twitter they were “proud” and “excited” about the two deals and they’re going to work with the restaurant groups to facilitate new NIL deals. However, Dreamfield didn’t expand on what type of NIL deals or who might be involved.

First Watch is known for its breakfast and brunch menu and they have locations all over the country, including a number of locations throughout Central Florida. That makes UCF the most likely school to produce athletes to partner with them. However, other Florida schools like USF and Florida State would also make sense, too. Island Wing Company, meanwhile, serves up wings with a tropical theme. They have locations around Orlando as well. They also have locations in North Florida, the Panhandle, Alabama and even one in Virginia.

Dreamfield works to bring student-athletes and brands together for the purposes of NIL. They do so without pairing up directly with universities. Instead, they team up with the athletes themselves. Among those athletes who they have teamed up with are Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and Washington quarterback Michael Penix.

Now, with these new brands, they will be able to help those brands partner with more student-athletes in deals moving forward.

Dreamfield’s impact on NIL

Dreamfield was founded in the summer of 2021 by two then-active college quarterbacks, McKenzie Milton and D’Eriq King. At the time, both had transferred to Florida schools after great AAC careers. Both said they wanted to take advantage of the new opportunity that was NIL.

Through their Dreamfield platform, they did things like releasing NFTs of themselves. They also brought in other student-athletes, who wanted to use the platform to help find NIL deals.

Today, they offer numerous resources for the athletes who they’ve partnered with, including help with taxes, compliance, and brand building. Meanwhile, they help brands identify the right athletes for them and track the success of their campaigns.

They also exist to help boosters in the NIL era, as they try to begin crowdfunding and things of that nature.

