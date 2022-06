Warsaw, Poland, June 7, 2022, 7-10pm, at ESPORT SPOT (ESPOT) If you like playing games and winning stuff then ESPOT in Warsaw is the place to be at 7pm, June 7. Courtesy of CoinGeek, the news portal for all things blockchain and original protocol Bitcoin (BSV), the event is free to enter on a first come, first served basis. Gamers will have the chance to leave the night with more than they started, rather than the other way around.

