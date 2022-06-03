ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

High School Students Threat Unfounded, Schools Chief In In Bergen County District Says

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District Supt. Rui Dionisio Photo Credit: Fred Goode photo (LinkedIn) / BACKGROUND: GoogleMaps

An alleged threat at a Bergen County high school proved unfounded, authorities said.

The Ramapo High School threat against classmates last week was investigated by Franklin Lakes police and the administration of the Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District, they said.

They found that there was "no immediate danger to those in our school community," Schools Supt. Rui Dionisio said.

District officials nonetheless "took the threats very seriously and acted accordingly, utilizing school system resources to immediately address the situation by removing the student and providing the necessary resources for the student and the student’s family," Dionisio wrote in a letter to the community.

Authorities didn't discuss the nature of the threat, which allegedly involved a "hit list" of dozens of classmates at Ramapo High, which serves roughly 1,270 students from Franklin Lakes, Oakland, and Wyckoff.

School officials ordinarily wouldn't notify the community under such circumstances, Dionisio noted. However, he said, social media posts made clarification necessary.

This had to be "balanced against what is permitted by privacy and confidentiality concerns to individual students," the superintendent emphasized.

"As parents, you can help us," Dionisio added. "Please speak to your child and encourage them to let a teacher or administrator know if a situation exists, which could ever place them and others in danger, and about the importance of school safety and acceptable behavior.

"While peer pressure is great at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others. Only by working together as a close-knit school community can we maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.

"As always, we welcome your comments and questions. Please do not hesitate to contact your building or child’s grade level administrator if you have any concerns."

John Patterson
3d ago

There are going to be many copy-cat situations dealing with schools, malls, churches and other places!! Each threat needs to be taken seriously and action has to be made to prove and protect all those that the treats are made against!! American Citizens can not take these threats lightly and the politicians must take them seriously also!!Remember politicians, elections are approaching, so if you want votes act accordingly to put tough GUN CONTROL LAWS in place!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#School Safety#Police#Highschool#Ramapo High School
