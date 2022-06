Danny Storey, 55, of Lexington, Tenn., passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Lexington Henderson County Hospital in Lexington, Tenn. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Storey of Lexington; mother, Shirley Roberts of Lexington; sons, Joseph Storey of Lexington and Johnathan Storey of Dandridge, Tenn; daughters, Cyndal Storey of Lexington, Danielle McDaniel of Lexington and Belle Storey of Lexington; step-daughter, Courtney Combs of VA; brother, Bryan Roberts of Decaturville, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren.

2 DAYS AGO