June 7 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is going on tour in 2022. The 29-year-old singer and actor announced the Holy Fvck tour on Tuesday. The new tour begins Aug. 13 in Springfield, Ill., and ends Nov. 6 in Irving, Texas. Lovato will perform shows across North America, along with concerts in South America.

IRVING, TX ・ 9 MINUTES AGO