West Virginia mask-recommended counties updated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 812 new COVID cases and 3 additional deaths on June 3.

On Thursday , 696 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths were reported.

The DHHR has reported 518,061 (+812) total cases and 6,974 (+3) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,321 (+204) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations. As of Thursday night’s weekly update, no counties in north central West Virginia are on the list.

The following counties are recommended to wear masks in West Virginia, according to the CDC:

Mineral County

Cabell County

Putnam County

Kanawha County

Fayette County

Nicholas County

Raleigh County

Wyoming County

Logan County

Mingo County

Mercer County

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Ohio County, and an 82-year old male from Kanawha County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (16), Berkeley (158), Boone (22), Braxton (6), Brooke (21), Cabell (134), Calhoun (11), Clay (4), Doddridge (4), Fayette (62), Gilmer (4), Grant (11), Greenbrier (33), Hampshire (22), Hancock (27), Hardy (12), Harrison (101), Jackson (12), Jefferson (105), Kanawha (217), Lewis (28), Lincoln (23), Logan (55), Marion (83), Marshall (29), Mason (48), McDowell (14), Mercer (88), Mineral (34), Mingo (31), Monongalia (149), Monroe (21), Morgan (6), Nicholas (56), Ohio (57), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (35), Putnam (74), Raleigh (133), Randolph (54), Ritchie (10), Roane (30), Summers (11), Taylor (32), Tucker (3), Tyler (9), Upshur (46), Wayne (37), Webster (8), Wetzel (32), Wirt (2), Wood (56), Wyoming (36).

According to the dashboard, 1,132,638 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 979,181 or 54.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 502,258 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

