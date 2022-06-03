ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia mask-recommended counties updated

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 812 new COVID cases and 3 additional deaths on June 3.

On Thursday , 696 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths were reported.

The DHHR has reported 518,061 (+812) total cases and 6,974 (+3) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,321 (+204) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations. As of Thursday night’s weekly update, no counties in north central West Virginia are on the list.

The following counties are recommended to wear masks in West Virginia, according to the CDC:

  • Mineral County
  • Cabell County
  • Putnam County
  • Kanawha County
  • Fayette County
  • Nicholas County
  • Raleigh County
  • Wyoming County
  • Logan County
  • Mingo County
  • Mercer County
White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Ohio County, and an 82-year old male from Kanawha County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (16), Berkeley (158), Boone (22), Braxton (6), Brooke (21), Cabell (134), Calhoun (11), Clay (4), Doddridge (4), Fayette (62), Gilmer (4), Grant (11), Greenbrier (33), Hampshire (22), Hancock (27), Hardy (12), Harrison (101), Jackson (12), Jefferson (105), Kanawha (217), Lewis (28), Lincoln (23), Logan (55), Marion (83), Marshall (29), Mason (48), McDowell (14), Mercer (88), Mineral (34), Mingo (31), Monongalia (149), Monroe (21), Morgan (6), Nicholas (56), Ohio (57), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (35), Putnam (74), Raleigh (133), Randolph (54), Ritchie (10), Roane (30), Summers (11), Taylor (32), Tucker (3), Tyler (9), Upshur (46), Wayne (37), Webster (8), Wetzel (32), Wirt (2), Wood (56), Wyoming (36).

According to the dashboard, 1,132,638 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 979,181 or 54.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 502,258 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Comments / 26

Mary H
3d ago

My Daughter-in-law and 2 year old Grandbaby just had it last week. They're fine now but she's fully vaxxed and was the sickest she's ever been and the baby only had a high fever a couple of days. I'll be wearing my mask in public again just bc even tho I'm vaccinated, I don't want to be sick and I already have a compromised immune system. Yes it's a pain, yes it's a hassle, yes it's infuriating. But what are we gonna do, NOT protect ourselves and in effect any loved ones we're around? I've known both sickly elderly folks and healthy younger folks who've passed away from this virus, plus now I've had 2 of the people I love the most get infected with it. I'm NOT going to stress out about it bc what's the point? Who does that help? What I AM gonna do is throw my mask on out in stores or Dr appts. I mean, it's a small effort to protect everyone in case you get it somehow. That's all I know to do at the moment bc I'm not gonna be upset and mad and irate anymore. THAT'S what I'M done with.

Reply(3)
8
Jeff Vanmeter
2d ago

oh please get over it mask have never worked, its all hysteria being pushed by fake news. politicians, who want to control of our Ives, resist this nonsense covid is over, NO MORE MASK PERIOD.😡

Reply
4
Joan
3d ago

The covid deaths they reported for WV....I'm guessing half were over the age of 70. This virus still has a survivability rate over 99%....same as the flu. They can shove their masks and fake vaccines.

Reply(1)
3
