ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tony Fitzjohn obituary

By Paul Brown
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qljv5_0fzV4LNu00
Tony Fitzjohn with a male rhino called Jabu at Mkomazi, Tanzania.

Having your head in the mouth of a lion that is trying to kill you and getting your ear bitten off in the process is an experience that would put most people off a continuing a career in conserving the animals of Africa. But for Tony Fitzjohn, who has died of a brain tumour aged 76, it was a challenge. His close encounters with lions, leopards, rhinos and African wild dogs became his way of life. His mission was to help save these majestic species and create national parks for them so that humans and wild animals could happily coexist.

His mentor, and the man who fought off the lion to save his life was George Adamson, warden of the Kora national reserve in Kenya. Adamson’s wife, Joy, in her 1960 book Born Free, about returning a cub to the wild (later made into a film), had already made his mission to save lions famous.

The two men worked together at the Kora reserve for 18 years before Fitzjohn was offered a job in neighbouring Tanzania in 1989, to rehabilitate a national game reserve of 1,350 square miles. To give some idea how tough this was, the name of the reserve was Mkomazi, which means no water. Restoring Mkomazi became Fitzjohn’s mission for the rest of his life.

By the time he landed this daunting job he was in his 40s and an experienced wildlife manager, fluent in Swahili, with a range of mechanical and engineering skills that enabled him to repair vehicles, build dams and organise anti-poaching patrols. But it was the force of his personality, his enthusiasm and sense of humour, and his ability as an ambassador for conservation that raised the awareness, and ultimately the funds, to make Mkomazi an outstanding success.

By 2020, when the stewardship was passed back to the Tanzanian authorities, Fitzjohn had transformed the area that before he took charge had been heavily poached and degraded. What had almost become desert now has migrating herds of elephants, and the endangered African wild dog and the black rhino have a sanctuary.

But in Tanzania he was famed not just for his work with wild animals and restoring their precious habitat. He knew that, to succeed, the park needed the approval of the local people too. Fitzjohn worked to provide them with clean water supplies, medical facilities and vocational training for youngsters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf0Jw_0fzV4LNu00
Fitzjohn, right, with his mentor George Adamson, warden of the Kora reserve in Kenya. Photograph: William Campbell/Getty Images

He concentrated on education, especially of the young, bringing them to the park, and is credited with building a secondary school for 320 children and upgrading classrooms for 13 junior and 22 secondary schools. He also travelled extensively internationally, raising funds, giving lectures and being an ambassador for wildlife.

It was an extraordinary career for a man who had begun life in the suburbs of London. He was given up for adoption to the Church of England Children’s Society at the age of seven months by his unmarried mother. She had been deserted after an affair with a married man and could not any longer bear the stigma her situation brought her. He never met his biological mother or knew who his father was.

He was fortunate in being adopted by Leslie and Hilda Fitzjohn when less than a year old. Leslie worked in a bank in Cockfosters, north London, and Hilda volunteered for much charitable work – a conventional lifestyle Tony found unsuited to his character. According to his own account he was a wild child.

It was a book that changed his life. Having been confined to bed with typhus after drinking water from a puddle, Tony read and repeatedly reread the Edgar Rice Burroughs adventure story Tarzan of the Apes, and decided his future lay in Africa.

Being sent to the independent Mill Hill school on a scholarship, his fees paid for by Middlesex county council, gave him the start he needed. There he became a scout and began to acquire skills he said were eventually useful in the African bush.

After school he was unable to settle down to a job and took a steamer to South Africa. Again unable to find a role, he hitchhiked to Kenya where, although the bush country was nothing like the book he had read as a child, he finally thought that he had found his spiritual home. Indeed, in early photographs of him with lions, with his lean good looks and long hair, he looks remarkably like the Hollywood version of Tarzan. He also had a natural affinity with animals – and had found a mentor in Adamson, whom he credited with much of his success.

Fitzjohn admitted he had always been wild himself, but his meeting Lucy Mellotte, when she was on an adventure holiday and he was embarking on his Tanzanian adventure, changed his life. According to friends their meeting and subsequent marriage in 1997 transformed and reformed him. He became a family man in the middle of the bush, working with his wife on the restoration of the national park. Despite the risks of living among wild animals and poisonous snakes, many miles from medical help, the couple had four children, Alexander and Jemima, and twins, Imogen and Tilly.

His success drew royalty and many celebrities, conservationists and old friends to his camp in Mkomazi. In recognition of his work he was appointed OBE in 2006, and received the Prince Bernhard Order of the Golden Ark, the North of England Zoological Society’s gold medal and the Hanno Ellenbogen award.

The George Adamson Wildlife Preservation Trust, which was formed in 1979, supports the conservation work in both Kora and Mkomazi national parks, drawing contributions from many foundations and individuals in Europe and America aiming to continue the work of Adamson and Fitzjohn.

Fitzjohn is survived by Lucy and their children.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Fitzjohn
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Elephant#Snake#Kenya#Leopards#African#The Kora National Reserve
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

303K+
Followers
75K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy