Yuma, AZ

The Yuma Test Center at Yuma Proving Ground welcomes a new commander

By Melissa Zaremba
 3 days ago
News 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba brings us the latest from the Change of Command Ceremony to welcome the new leader.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Yuma Test Center at Yuma Proving Ground welcomes a new commander.

Over the last 3-years Lieutenant Colonel Alicia J. Johnson served as the 25th commander and third female to lead the Yuma Test Center during her time.

“This job has taught me about the resilient of the workforce and the work we do and how important it is to have pride in your day-to-day execution,” said Lieutenant Colonel Alicia J. Johnson

YPG held the change of command ceremony, which is a time to honor and transfer responsibility from one individual to another.

Lieutenant Colonel Johnson says she’s very excited for the new commander to step in her place.

“Colonel Dering is the right man for the job. He's passionate, he’s analytical, he's motivated, and I spent the last couple of weeks getting to know him, so focused, so mission-focused, so people-focused, and I know the organization is going to go further and faster, “ said Lieutenant Colonel Johnson.

Lieutenant Colonel Shane D. Dering is thrilled to serve the next 3-years in Yuma.

“I’m looking forward to working with the community. The Yuma community has a great reputation for supporting us out here in Yuma, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Lieutenant Colonel Shane D. Dering.

Lieutenant Colonel Dering says he loves the desert and moved from the White Sands, New Mexico.

Johnson says her next steps will be serving at the pentagon.

We want to welcome Lieutenant Colonel Dering as being named the new commander, and we want to thank Lieutenant Colonel Alicia J. Johnson for serving us here in Yuma.

The post The Yuma Test Center at Yuma Proving Ground welcomes a new commander appeared first on KYMA .

vasttourist.com

10 Best Restaurants in Yuma AZ to Enjoy a Wonderful Meal

Are you having trouble finding the best restaurants in Yuma AZ? Going out to eat can be exciting and rewarding, especially when you find a place that serves up tasty, locally sourced, and skillfully prepared food. While your first inclination might be to go online or ask your friends and...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local event to meet neighbors and discuss issues held in Yuma

Earlier Saturday at the Heritage Library in Yuma, residents were invited to a community forum to discuss local issues. The event was put on by the group Instituto, who wanted to create something for neighbors to meet each other. The post Local event to meet neighbors and discuss issues held in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Eye on Jobs: A new job means new faces

YUMA, Ariz, (KYMA, KECY) - So, you've been watching "Eye on Jobs" on your favorite local news and you landed that next big job. In no time you're faced with your first day and although you've already met the recruiting team, there are more new faces to meet. Our career...
kyma.com

News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat coming

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We start off the 1st full week of the month of June with near normal to above normal temperature readings. Between Yuma and El Centro, our Monday daytime highs ranged between 103 to 107 degrees. Those numbers are going to surge even higher, with the...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Excessive heat warning

An excessive heat warning is on the radar this week, as temperatures are leaping from 100 to a possible 116 degrees. The post Excessive heat warning appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
The Associated Press

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
kyma.com

El Centro officers respond to man pointing rifle in the air

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a man was detained for a short time for pointing a "rifle" in the air. On June 3, at about 7:46 a.m., officers were called to Olive Road, where they saw a parked car with a man and woman inside.
EL CENTRO, CA
