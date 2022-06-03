News 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba brings us the latest from the Change of Command Ceremony to welcome the new leader.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Yuma Test Center at Yuma Proving Ground welcomes a new commander.

Over the last 3-years Lieutenant Colonel Alicia J. Johnson served as the 25th commander and third female to lead the Yuma Test Center during her time.

“This job has taught me about the resilient of the workforce and the work we do and how important it is to have pride in your day-to-day execution,” said Lieutenant Colonel Alicia J. Johnson

YPG held the change of command ceremony, which is a time to honor and transfer responsibility from one individual to another.

Lieutenant Colonel Johnson says she’s very excited for the new commander to step in her place.

“Colonel Dering is the right man for the job. He's passionate, he’s analytical, he's motivated, and I spent the last couple of weeks getting to know him, so focused, so mission-focused, so people-focused, and I know the organization is going to go further and faster, “ said Lieutenant Colonel Johnson.

Lieutenant Colonel Shane D. Dering is thrilled to serve the next 3-years in Yuma.

“I’m looking forward to working with the community. The Yuma community has a great reputation for supporting us out here in Yuma, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Lieutenant Colonel Shane D. Dering.

Lieutenant Colonel Dering says he loves the desert and moved from the White Sands, New Mexico.

Johnson says her next steps will be serving at the pentagon.

We want to welcome Lieutenant Colonel Dering as being named the new commander, and we want to thank Lieutenant Colonel Alicia J. Johnson for serving us here in Yuma.

The post The Yuma Test Center at Yuma Proving Ground welcomes a new commander appeared first on KYMA .