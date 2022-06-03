Kan’t Beat Kira – June 3, 2022

Nick Jonas is on the mend after taking a softball to the groin Sunday. The Jonas Brothers member responded to a fan on Twitter who saw the video of him limping into an emergency room, writing that he is “doing much better” after the accident. “Always good to be %100 [sic] sure!” he wrote Monday of his trip to the hospital. “Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” he added of his band’s recently launched Sin City residency. Page Six published exclusive photos and video of Jonas, 29, getting hit with the ball, which caused him to drop to his knees...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO