Kan’t Beat Kira – June 3, 2022

Nick Jonas is on the mend after taking a softball to the groin Sunday.
The Jonas Brothers member responded to a fan on Twitter who saw the video of him limping into an emergency room, writing that he is “doing much better” after the accident.
“Always good to be %100 [sic] sure!” he wrote Monday of his trip to the hospital.
“Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” he added of his band’s recently launched Sin City residency.
Page Six published exclusive photos and video of Jonas, 29, getting hit with the ball, which caused him to drop to his knees...
The Cowboy rides away… Except he kind of didn’t. On this date in 2014, the King of Country Music, the great George Strait capped off his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. George and his legendary Ace in the Hole Band performed all the classics in front of a whopping 104,793 fans. Featuring guest performances from Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Jason Aldean, Faith Hill and more, it was the largest […]
