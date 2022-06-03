ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk reportedly eyes cutting 10 percent of Tesla jobs over 'super bad feeling' about economy

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acsYv_0fzV1YnA00
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elon Musk is reportedly looking to cut thousands of jobs at Tesla over concerns about the economy.

The Tesla CEO said in an email to executives he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut 10 percent of jobs at the company, Reuters reported Friday. The electric carmaker had almost 100,000 employees as of the end of last year. Musk reportedly made his comments in an email with the subject line "pause all hiring worldwide."

The email comes days after Musk in multiple emails demanded all workers at both Tesla and SpaceX return to the office full-time for a "minimum" of 40 hours a week or resign. The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac noted that some predicted this would be the "pretense for a mass layoff."

Musk is still in the process of purchasing Twitter, though the deal is not yet complete. He has reportedly discussed the possibility of job cuts at the company, which has already instituted a hiring freeze.

A number of experts have warned of a possible recession on the horizon. After recently being asked on Twitter if he believes a recession is coming, Musk said, "Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen." When asked about Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy and plan to cut jobs on Friday, President Biden said, "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon."

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Job openings outnumber job seekers by almost 2-to-1, report shows

The labor market continued to favor job seekers in April, with nearly twice as many job openings as there were Americans looking for work. According to a report released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 11.4 million job openings in April. 4.4 million Americans quit or changed jobs — a rate close to a 20-year high. Meanwhile, only 1.2 million Americans — an all-time low — were laid off. In other words, if you don't like your job, you can probably find a better one. But if your boss doesn't like you, there's no guarantee she can replace you...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Week

Abbott Nutrition restarts formula production at embattled Michigan plant

An Abbott Nutrition baby formula manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan has restarted production after having been shut down in February due to contamination issues, the company announced Saturday. The absence of output from the Michigan plant has contributed in large part to a nationwide baby formula shortage plaguing desperate American...
STURGIS, MI
The Week

Biden moves to shore up U.S. solar projects, boost domestic production

President Biden on Monday issued a series of executive orders to ensure that large-scale solar energy projects have enough foreign-made panels and cells to continue while simultaneously boosting domestic production so Asian imports are less necessary. Biden's actions come as a Commerce Department investigation on possible Chinese solar panel dumping and other trade violations threw the U.S. solar energy into turmoil, putting projects on hold amid fears of retroactive tariffs.  Biden's most significant executive action on Monday was declaring a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia. The White House said the tariff holiday would not interfere with the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

Apple adds edit, undo send, and mark unread features to iMessage

Apple will add three new, widely requested functions to its popular messaging app, the tech giant announced Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Software engineering Senior Vice President Craig Federighi told the streaming audience that iMessage users will soon be able to unsend messages, edit messages after they've been sent, and mark text threads as unread. Messages will be marked to indicate if they've been edited, so users won't be able to hide all evidence of their typos. Writing for TechCrunch, Lucas Matney described these updates as "some pretty basic features that have been missing for a while" but will "likely make a big impact for iMessage power users." Apple's Mail app is also getting new features, including email scheduling, notifications for missing attachments, the ability to unsend emails within 10 seconds of pressing send, and a "remind me" option that allows users to "[s]elect a date and time to be reminded" about a particular email. Jay Peters writes at The Verge that the update will bring Apple's email app "closer to parity with Gmail."
TECHNOLOGY
The Week

What the May jobs numbers tell us about recession fears

The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May, the Labor Department announced in its latest monthly report on Friday. Here's what the experts had to say about the numbers:. Economists seemed to respond optimistically to the May report, despite unemployment having held steady at a still-positive 3.6 percent instead of dropping to the estimated 3.5. And though average hourly earnings jumped 5.2 percent in the year through May (good news for workers, but tough news for policy), wage growth slowed slightly from April in what some are taking as a sign of possible cooling and moderation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Reuters#Spacex#The New York Times
The Week

Rising summer air fares

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. HSBC suspended a senior executive for accusing central bankers and policymakers of climate change "hyperbole," said Owen Walker in the Financial Times. The executive, Stuart Kirk, is the global head of responsible investing at the bank's asset management division. But in a conference speech he expressed frustration about his role, saying "there was always some nut job telling me about the end of the world," and likening the "shrill" and "apocalyptic" climate warnings to Y2K. "Who cares if Miami is six meters underwater in 100 years?" Kirk said. "Amsterdam has been six meters underwater for ages, and that's a really nice place. We will cope with it." The presentation is unlikely to have been a surprise to HSBC. It was announced two months earlier and promoted before the conference. The title? "Why investors need not worry about climate risk."
MIAMI, FL
The Week

EU plans to force Apple to use the same charger as other smartphones

The European Union is ready for one charger to rule them all. EU negotiators have reached an agreement to require all smartphones use the same charger — a USB-C charger, to be exact. This type of charger "will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU" by fall 2024, lawmakers with the European Parliament and Council said Tuesday.
CELL PHONES
The Week

Americans' economic confidence at its lowest point since 2009

Americans' economic confidence is at its lowest point since 2009, when the Great Recession was just coming to an end, according to Gallup's Economic Confidence Index. According to Gallup, the "Economic Confidence Index is a summary measure of Americans' perceptions of current economic conditions and their outlook for the economy." Possible scores range from "+100 (if all respondents say the economy is excellent or good and that it is getting better) to -100 (if all say it is poor and getting worse)."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Week

COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down from Meta after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her role as chief operating officer at Meta after 14 years, the executive announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Javier Olivan, Meta's chief growth officer, will replace Sandberg starting this fall, while Sandberg will continue to serve on the company's board of directors. She apparently notified Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg of her decision over the weekend.
BUSINESS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy