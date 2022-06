Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies tended to 852 calls into the Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch Center and made 198 traffic stops throughout the weekend. On Friday, 20-year-old Davonte Harris was arrested at a W Section residence. He had an outstanding warrant in St. Johns County for Domestic Battery by Strangulation. Just in Flagler County, Harris has previously been charged with Driving While License Suspended – Failure to Pay Financial Obligation and Violation of Probation. He’s also been charged out-of-county for Aggravated Battery.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO