State Hall of Fame inducts longtime local Boys & Girls Clubs leaders

RICHMOND, Ind. — Two longtime leaders with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County recently received state recognition.

Debra Edelman and Bruce Daggy were inducted into the Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame during an Indiana Area Council Hall of Fame Dinner, according to a news release.

“We are honored to have Debra Edelman and Bruce Daggy inducted into the Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame,” said Alicia Painter, chief executive officer of the local Boys & Girls Clubs. “Both of these individuals have made a lasting impact on our organization and community. We are so grateful for the ongoing commitment both Debra and Bruce have made to our organization.”

Edelman was selected for the 2020 class that had its induction delayed by COVID-19. Daggy was part of the 2021 class of honorees who have provided exceptional service to an Indiana Boys & Girls Club organization.

Edelman and her husband, Jack, both have served the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County in official capacities. Debra Edelman has been president of the board of trustees since 2010 after joining the board in 2006, the release said.

As a result of her support, Edelman is a Heritage Club member, a Jeremiah Milbank Society member and a Life-time Giving Society member, and she has been a Corporate Legacy Sponsor and a Leadership Sponsor. Edelman received the Earl & Kathryn Mayer Award in 2012 and the Women & Youth Award in 2019.

During her time as board president, Edelman oversaw the Focused on the Future campaign that grew the club's endowment from $750,000 in 2013 to more than $2.5 million currently.

Edelman also has been involved locally with support for a local police and fire training facility . The Israel "Izzy" David Edelman Police and Fire Training Center that includes training props and a training and physical fitness building opened last year is dedicated to her son, who died in a fraternity fire at Indiana University.

Daggy retired last year after a 40-year career with Boys & Girls Clubs. He served as a program and unit director for clubs in Michigan then for 28 years as executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County.

In addition, Daggy has been active at the state, regional and national levels of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America by serving on numerous committees and task forces. He mentored five former Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County staff members who have become executive directors at other Boys & Girls Clubs.

Even in retirement, Daggy serves on local committees and task forces for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County. He was honored by the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce this year with the Art Vivian Distinguished Community Leader Award , which his father, James R. Daggy had received 14 years earlier.

Daggy, who was the Boys Club of Richmond's Boy of the Year in 1976, took over as the Scott Boys Club's third executive director in 1993. He oversaw the 1999 name change to Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County when girls were first allowed to become members.

During Daggy's tenure , the club grew from one location with four staff members serving 85 youth per day and a $164,000 budget to four units and a summer camp, 75 staff members serving more than 650 youth each day and a $2.4 million budget. Last year, the First Bank Boys & Girls Club opened on North 12th Street in the Rev. James M. Townsend Memorial Building.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County, which now has five units , including a new Western Wayne unit, serving 2,700 youth ages 6 to 18, is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens,” the release said.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: State Hall of Fame inducts longtime local Boys & Girls Clubs leaders