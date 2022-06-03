ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Wolf Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli slam show about Eddie Van Halen’s death: ‘Pathetic and heartless’

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

The son and ex-wife of late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen is slamming an upcoming television special examining the last days of the rock music icon.

Van Halen’s death will be featured in an episode of Reelz’s “Autopsy: The Last Hours of…” that is due to premiere on June 5.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen (L) and guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wolf Van Halen, Eddie’s 31-year-old son with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, unloaded on the Reelz network on Twitter , calling the move “pathetic and heartless.” He also said, “F— @ReelzChannel , f— everyone that works on this show, and f— you if you watch it.”

Bertinelli echoed the younger Van Halen’s disgust, replying to the original tweet with, “Good Christ this is disgusting.”

Eddie Van Halen died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 65. He told Billboard magazine in 2015 that he hypothesized that his tongue cancer may have been caused by holding guitar picks in his mouth during his time performing with Van Halen.

“World renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter needs to analyse every detail of Eddie Van Halen’s life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death,” read the episode description on Reelz’s website .

Reelz is defending the episode, telling USA TODAY it “responsibly explores the circumstances of the passing of well-known and genuinely loved celebrities who the public cares about immensely.” The network claimed its fans say the “Autopsy” series has provided closure and helped them “become more proactive for the benefit of their health,” as well as given them a “helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

