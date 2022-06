Governor JB Pritzker today joined legislators, students, and teachers at the Morton Arboretum to designate Dolostone as the official rock of the State of Illinois. House Bill 4261 began as an initiative led by a group of elementary school students from Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge and Maplebrook Elementary School in Naperville. After the students discovered that Illinois did not have a state rock, they created a ballot and had students across the state vote for a winner. The chosen rock was Dolostone.

