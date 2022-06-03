Martin Svidersky targets Spain after rejecting new Man Utd contract

Competition is tough for this award after a thrilling and competitive Ligue 1 season that left everything but the title to be decided on the final day. An average of 2.81 goals were scored per game, the most for over 30 years. Lyon were involved in some of the most entertaining games of the season: they were subject to two of Rennes’ most compelling and fluid team displays, losing 4-1 and 4-2; and they were on the wrong side of two memorable comebacks – from Nice, who overturned a two-goal lead to win 3-2 – and from promoted Clermont, who scored twice late on to force a 3-3 draw. PSG’s misadventures were also memorable. Alban Lafont became the first goalkeeper to be rewarded 10/10 by L’Équipe since 1997 after his masterful display in Nantes’ 3-1 win over PSG. And PSG’s 3-0 drubbing at Monaco signalled a resurgence led by new coach Philippe Clement. However, few footballing theatres can match the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille for atmosphere and it was there that Lens edged a breathless encounter 3-2 in September aided by a runaway train of a performance from midfielder Seko Fofana. AW.

