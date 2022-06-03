ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Man Indicted For Murder In New Rochelle For Fatal Shooting, Robbery

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajzqW_0fzV03iv00
A Virginia man is facing multiple murder charges after allegedly shooting and robbing a man in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A 52-year-old suspect has been indicted and returned to New York on murder charges for allegedly robbing and fatally shooting a man in Westchester, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Virginia resident Percell Ross Blakely, of Covington, Virginia, is in custody after allegedly stealing property and shooting 62-year-old Andres Valenzuela on Main Street in New Rochelle last year.

Specifically, Blakely was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury of:

  • First-degree murder;
  • Two counts of second-degree murder;
  • Two counts of robbery;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that the indictment alleges that shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2021, Blakely forcibly stole property from and shot Valenzuela.

Valenzuela was transported to New Rochelle Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead from his injuries, she said.

Rocah said that members of the New Rochelle Police Department arrested Ross Blakely on Oct. 17, 2021, following an investigation with assistance from:

  • FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force;
  • The Real-Time Crime Center of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety;
  • Covington Police Department;
  • Fairfield Police Department;
  • New Haven Police Department.

The case is before Judge Anne Minihan in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by Senior Trial Counsel Brian Bendish and Assistant District Attorney Catalina Blanco Buitrago.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Brothers, Ewing Deli Workers Targeted In Deadly Double-Shooting: Prosecutor (UPDATE)

Two brothers and deli workers were targeted in a shooting at their Ewing workplace in which one of them did not survive, authorities said. Officers responding to the shooting report inside Priori’s Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave. found the brothers with gunshot wounds around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release alongside local officials.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Roosevelt Man Admits To Fatally Stabbing Deacon With Kitchen Knife

A Long Island man has admitted to murdering a Roman Catholic deacon years after the fatal stabbing. Andre Patton, age 51, of Roosevelt, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Monday, June 6, in the 2017 death of Deacon Patrick Logsdon, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
ROOSEVELT, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Ossining Man Arrested in Yonkers for Violent Burglary in Yorktown

Yorktown Police report the arrest of a 34-year-old Ossining, NY resident who is charged with Burglary in the First Degree, a Class “B” Felony. On May 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM, Yorktown Police responded to a Yorktown Residence for a domestic incident which occurred in the past. Upon arrival PO Curtis was assigned to investigate the incident, which allegedly occurred on May 27, 2022. Through further investigation it is alleged that the defendant entered the victim’s dwelling unlawfully. While inside the dwelling the defendant allegedly caused physical injury to the victim and damaged property.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Covington, VA
Crime & Safety
City
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old At Hamden Park

A teen suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Connecticut high school student killed while walking home from school. New Haven County resident Jenigh Ward, age 18, of Hamden, was arrested Monday, June 6 on multiple charges relating to the homicide of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez, according to Hamden Police.
HAMDEN, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Bedford Man Arrested for Rape

On May 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Brewster barracks arrested Alexander Backofen, age 26, of Bedford, NY, for Rape in the 1st degree, two counts of Criminal Sex Act in the 1st degree, all class B felonies, and Assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony.
Daily Voice

Duo Charged After Ghost Guns Investigation In Harrison, Police Say

An investigation into ghost guns and other illegal firearms in Westchester County led to the arrest of two men. Police executed a search warrant in West Harrison on Friday, June 3, following a lengthy investigation, according to the Harrison Police Department. Authorities said investigators seized the following during the search...
HARRISON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Robbery#Fbi#Violent Crime#New Rochelle Hospital
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Nab 16-Year-Old Street Dealer With Gun, Heroin, Crack

Paterson detectives busted a 16-year-old city boy Monday with dozens of heroin folds, several vials of crack and a loaded gun, authorities said. Investigators working the "hot spot" neighborhood on and around the corner of 10th Avenue and 26th Street watched as the teen adjusted and then removed the gun from his waistband, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Hackensack Police Detective Cracks Vehicle Burglary Spree

A Hackensack detective nailed a repeat offender who authorities said burglarized multiple vehicles within days of one another. Reggie Scott, 30, was arrested last week after Detective Massimo DiMartino linked him to three separate vehicle break-ins on Anderson Street from April 21 through April 26, thanks to area surveillance video, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing teen from Trenton. Jose Milan Jr., 17, was last seen near S. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Monday, June 6. Milan was last seen wearing gray shorts with black Croc shoes, police said. Anyone with information about Milan’s whereabouts...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Tampering With Railroad Tracks In Waterbury

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after police said he deliberately tampered with railroad tracks in Connecticut, causing damage that had the potential to derail a train. Detectives began investigating recurring damage to CT Department of Transportation-owned railroad tracks in the New Haven County city of Waterbury on Monday, May 23, according to Connecticut State Police.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Kingston Man Sentenced For Death Of 6-Month-Old Daughter Found In Bathtub

A 26-year-old Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the death of his 6-month-old baby left alone in a bathtub. Ulster County resident Ashante Inniss, age 28, of Kingston, was sentenced to one to three years after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal contempt, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
287K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy