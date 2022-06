OCALA, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Monday morning in an Ocala crash involving a dump truck, according to officers. Investigators said the dump truck was traveling north on South Pine Avenue and entering the left turn lane to travel west onto Southwest 17th Street at the same time the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Christopher Smith, was traveling south in the inside lane on that same road.

OCALA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO