MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A classic June weather pattern stays in place through at least Friday - tons of heat, too much humidity and only a few passing showers or storms. Highs each day this week will reach the low to mid 90s underneath a mainly sunny sky. A few places will get one of those random, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but most of us are just dry and hot.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO