ISP removing large stones on I-57

UPDATE (12:40PM 06/03/22)

The ramp from I-57 northbound to I-74 west is now open and the right lane of I-74 west at I-57 is open.

UPDATE (11:45AM 06/03/22)

ISP said I-74 westbound to I-57 southbound exit ramp is now open. However, due to a semi breakdown, I-57 northbound ramp to I-74 westbound is now closed.

ISP Troopers advise drivers to seek an alternate route.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — ISP said a dump trailer has lost a load of large stones on I-57 southbound under I-74 overpass in the right lane, blocking the southbound right lane.

I-74 westbound ramp onto I-57 south is closed until the struck and stone can be removed.

ISP troopers advise people to slow down and use caution while traveling in the area.

