ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ISP removing large stones on I-57

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oevZ_0fzUzkKg00

UPDATE (12:40PM 06/03/22)

The ramp from I-57 northbound to I-74 west is now open and the right lane of I-74 west at I-57 is open.

UPDATE (11:45AM 06/03/22)

ISP said I-74 westbound to I-57 southbound exit ramp is now open. However, due to a semi breakdown, I-57 northbound ramp to I-74 westbound is now closed.

ISP Troopers advise drivers to seek an alternate route.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — ISP said a dump trailer has lost a load of large stones on I-57 southbound under I-74 overpass in the right lane, blocking the southbound right lane.

I-74 westbound ramp onto I-57 south is closed until the struck and stone can be removed.

ISP troopers advise people to slow down and use caution while traveling in the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Bright Spot: June 6

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Prison threats suspect arrested; millions for roadway cameras; millions for COVID wastewater

Illinois State Police say they have made an arrest following threats made to state correctional facilities. Troopers were dispatched to the Taylorville Correctional Center Friday after a phone-in threat was received at the facility. The investigation revealed another telephone threat was received at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. Police say the...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois energy rates to double, stick around for a year

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois consumers will pay double for energy starting this month, as a deal mitigating costs for many communities expires, with no new contract in sight. Communities like Peoria, Morton and East Peoria all participate in municipal aggregation programs. They will all see rates...
PEORIA, IL
97X

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Illinois

It's always interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois declares a state rock

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The dolostone is now the official rock of Illinois. “Students developed and drove this legislation,” said State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Bloomingdale). “It was not only a fantastic learning experience for them, but an opportunity to show others of any age that they have power in Springfield. I encourage Illinoisans to learn more about Dolostone.” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Stones#Isp Troopers
wmay.com

More License Plate Readers To Be Installed On Illinois Highways

More license plate reader cameras are coming to highways around Springfield and across Illinois, under legislation signed Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. Those cameras are becoming a more widely-used tool for law enforcement, helping police quickly identify and locate vehicles suspected of being involved in shootings and other crimes. One bill signed by Pritzker expands the number of license plate reader cameras along highways in 22 counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Macon. The state has allocated $20 million to pay for the new technology.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Illinois

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The worm was first seen in 2015 in northern Illinois and in 2016 in southern Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph spill leaving community with questions

UPDATE The St. Joseph – Stanton Fire Protection District said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has identified the chemical as a food-grade dextrose syrup. IEPA will be following up with the Illinois Department of Transportation for continued cleanup. ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — People in St. Joseph were left with questions after an overnight chemical […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
advantagenews.com

Nuclear power viable option for rising electricity costs

While some parts of the state are bracing for higher electricity costs, other parts of Illinois are likely getting a break. In September, the Illinois General Assembly passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, clean-energy legislation that included $694 million in ratepayer-funded subsidies to keep three of Illinois’ nuclear power plants up and running.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy