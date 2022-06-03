Central names Justin Briese as new head football coach

For the past eight seasons, Justin Briese has served as an assistant football coach for the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Now, he will be making the move to head coach.

The announcement follows Scott Svendsen's resignation after one year with Central's program.

Briese has previous coaching experience in Aberdeen at Northern State University and Roncalli High School. In 2012, while at Roncalli, Briese was recognized as the 11B Assistant Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.

According to a news release announcing Briese's promotion, "Coach Briese’s character and experience will be valuable assets in building a strong, consistent football program. His energy and passion for coaching are contagious and he will be a strong leader for many years to come. Coach Briese and his staff are looking forward to building a strong football tradition at Aberdeen Central High School."

Briese will outline his goals and expectations for the summer and upcoming season at a meeting with parents and players Monday at 7 p.m. at the Brownell Athletic Complex.