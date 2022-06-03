ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American News

Central names Justin Briese as new head football coach

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 3 days ago

For the past eight seasons, Justin Briese has served as an assistant football coach for the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Now, he will be making the move to head coach.

The announcement follows Scott Svendsen's resignation after one year with Central's program.

Briese has previous coaching experience in Aberdeen at Northern State University and Roncalli High School. In 2012, while at Roncalli, Briese was recognized as the 11B Assistant Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.

According to a news release announcing Briese's promotion, "Coach Briese’s character and experience will be valuable assets in building a strong, consistent football program. His energy and passion for coaching are contagious and he will be a strong leader for many years to come. Coach Briese and his staff are looking forward to building a strong football tradition at Aberdeen Central High School."

Briese will outline his goals and expectations for the summer and upcoming season at a meeting with parents and players Monday at 7 p.m. at the Brownell Athletic Complex.

Comments / 0

Related
Plainsman

Tiger linksters poised to make noise at state tournament

BROOKINGS — The Huron girls’ golf team is poised to make a run at a top finish during the Class AA State Golf Tournament, which begins Monday at the Brookings Country Club. Coach Chris Rozell is taking a veteran group, including two seniors and two juniors, into the...
BROOKINGS, SD
drgnews.com

Avera hires new executive for Avera St. Lukes Hospital in Aberdeen

Avera announces that Daniel Bjerknes has been named Regional President and CEO of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital. As top executive in the Avera St. Luke’s region, he will be responsible to provide leadership, direction and administration across all aspects of care delivery at all facilities within the region, and will be a member of the Avera senior leadership team.
ABERDEEN, SD
sdpb.org

Coal emissions and flooding increase mercury levels in South Dakota lakes

South Dakotans hitting the water this summer should be aware of new mercury advisories on certain lakes. Game, Fish and Parks reports from mid-May have added two more lakes to the Mercury Fish Consumptions Advisories list from the state health department. Kiesz Lake in McPherson County and Dry Lake #2...
POLITICS
kelo.com

City of Watertown bans former head librarian from the library

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) – The director of Watertown Regional Library has resigned and has been, at least temporarily, been banned from the facility. City Manager Amanda Mack says the library board accepted the resignation of Dee Dee Whitman at their May 10th meeting. Whitman was hired in 2017 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Northern State University#American Football#Sports#Central#Roncalli High School
KELOLAND TV

AG’s driving history will be part of impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prosecutors intend to lay out several reasons why the South Dakota Senate should vote to remove state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office later this month. They will say that Ravnsborg committed a traffic offense when his car crashed into pedestrian Joe Boever, who was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Gas prices continue meteoric rise in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Gasoline prices keep setting daily record highs, not only in Watertown, but across the country. A number of Watertown gas stations raised their prices another 30 cents a gallon over the weekend, to $4.69 a gallon for unleaded. Prices at some Watertown stations have gone up 50 cents...
WATERTOWN, SD
American News

American News

373
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy