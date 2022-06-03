ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shan and RJ react to Jalen Brunson's dad joining New York Knicks coaching staff

By Shan And Rj
 4 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Knicks are reportedly bringing in Jalen Brunson's father Rick to join Tom Thibodeau's coaching staff as an assistant.

But how does that affect the younger Brunson's upcoming free agency? Brunson has long been considered a potential target for New York, a team that badly needs a quality point guard.

Do the Mavericks still have the upper hand in the negotiations? Listen to the conversation below starting at 4:50 or watch the video above.

