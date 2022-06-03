ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Ted W. Smart, 37, sent to prison for two years for sex offenses against two children

 3 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison for committing sex offenses against two children.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced Ted W. Smart, of New Philadelphia, on Friday for two counts of gross sexual imposition. Smart pleaded no contest to the charges on April 8 and was found guilty by Ernest.

"I'm sorry for the pain that I've caused," Smart said, mentioning the names of the victims,

One victim was 5 to 7 years old, and the other was 13 to 15 when the conduct occurred between June 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020.

Ernest said Smart took showers with a child, and claimed that he was providing lessons about proper showering. The offensive conduct involved Smart touching the child and the child touching Smart.

The judge said Smart will serve five years on parole after prison. He will also be required to register his address with the local sheriff for 15 years after his release, as a Tier One sex offender.

Ernest gave Smart 14 days credit against his prison sentence for time already spent in the county jail.

The judge said he would consider a request for early release if Smart obeys prison rules.

Ernest noted that Smart tested positive for alcohol and marijuana on April 18 while free on bond. He said Smart's history included juvenile delinquency and adult convictions for violating a protection order, disorderly conduct and traffic offenses.

Smart's mother and a coworker asked the judge not to send him to jail. They both said he did not commit the crimes.

Smart has the right to appeal his conviction.

