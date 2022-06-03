ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refrigerators recalled due to choking risk from ice maker

By Chelsea Simeon
 3 days ago
(WKBN) – Electrolux is recalling some Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators due to a choking hazard from the ice makers.

The recall was announced Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to CPSC, the ice level detector in the arm of the ice maker can break, causing pieces to fall into the ice bucket.

The company has received 185 reports of ice level detectors breaking, including one that resulted in cuts to a person’s gums.

The recall affects about 367,500 refrigerators. In addition, 7,180 were sold in Canada.

They were sound at Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

A list of the model and serial numbers included in the recall can be found on the CPSC’s website. The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

According to CPSC, customers could contact the company for a free replacement of the ice maker.

Customers can contact Electrolux toll-free at 833-840-5926 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at IceMakerRecall@electrolux.com.

More information can also be found online at www.icemakerrecall.com or at www.electrolux.com or www.frigidaire.com under “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

