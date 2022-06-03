Biden: May jobs report shows 'sign of a healthy economy'
President Biden praised the continued economic growth shown in the...www.nbcnews.com
President Biden praised the continued economic growth shown in the...www.nbcnews.com
Always with the jobs report always Biden's excuse for Americans suffering from his record inflation, excessive taxes and record cost of living on top of the lawlessness and endless illegals going through the border.
So a strong healthy economy causes inflation, this is what the fed says to justify rate hikes. You know to slow down the economy. So which is it? A strong healthy economy or a reigned in economy? Can't have both old man.
did the report also show the working class was struggling more because of inflation.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10