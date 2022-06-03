Biden: May jobs report shows 'sign of a healthy economy'

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”

