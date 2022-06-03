ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden: May jobs report shows 'sign of a healthy economy'

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden praised the continued economic growth shown in the...

Comments / 10

SurfsUp
3d ago

Always with the jobs report always Biden's excuse for Americans suffering from his record inflation, excessive taxes and record cost of living on top of the lawlessness and endless illegals going through the border.

Reply
9
Matt Mase
3d ago

So a strong healthy economy causes inflation, this is what the fed says to justify rate hikes. You know to slow down the economy. So which is it? A strong healthy economy or a reigned in economy? Can't have both old man.

Reply
2
Howl at the moon.
3d ago

did the report also show the working class was struggling more because of inflation.

Reply
6
