Lainey Wilson appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (May 26) to perform her brand-new single, "Heart Like a Truck." The performance marked Wilson's first time on the show, and she took the stage confidently to perform the new tune, which is about looking for a wild and free love story after heartbreak. Wilson stood at the microphone to sing the song's first verse, in which she sings about her need to be free and travel. The performance gained momentum throughout the pre-chorus, and Wilson stepped away from the mic stand to let loose on the powerful chorus, in which she compares her heart to a truck.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO