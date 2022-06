Colorado county clerks can begin mailing ballots to voters Monday for the June 28 primary election.Why it matters: The arrival of mail ballots marks a turning point in the race as candidates amplify their campaign outreach and hit TV and radio airwaves with a final advertising blitz.State of play: For now, most voters are paying little attention to the intra-party contests, but the races are crucial to each party's chances in the November election.Much of the spotlight is on Republicans, who are nominating candidates to challenge incumbent Democrats for three major statewide races: U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state.What...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO