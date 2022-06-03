ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Jones ‘insurrection’ comment raises eyebrows on ESPN broadcast

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Mark Jones’ commentary during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics had some NBA fans scratching their head.

In Thursday’s series opener, the Celtics outscored the Warriors, 40-16, in the fourth quarter, including a 14-0 run that spurred Jones’ commentary.

“The Celtics have stormed ahead! This insurrection has them leading by 11,” Jones said on the ABC/ESPN broadcast.

Pretty weird

— Andy (@Andys_Brain) June 3, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Boston sealed a 1-0 lead with a 120-103 win, but Jones’ choice of words gave fans something “pretty weird” to talk about on Twitter.

One fan tweeted that it’s “still too soon to drop an ‘insurrection’ during a broadcast, Mark Jones.”

Some fans claimed Jones’ commentary was reminiscent of the January 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398Rg1_0fzUxe6k00
Mark Jackson and Mark Jones on Thursday’s NBA Finals broadcast.
ABC

Instead of a Mike Breen "bang!" we got a Mark Jones "insurrection" call. Wild stuff. https://t.co/dZXaGFwIXf

— Sean Ellertson (@SeanEllertson) June 3, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jones called the game with Mark Jackson in a two-man booth. He filled in for Mike Breen, ESPN’s lead NBA play-by-player, to call Game 1, after Breen was out with COVID-19 — as was ESPN game analyst Jeff Van Gundy and insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones also filled in for Breen on Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals after Breen tested positive for COVID-19.

Game 2 is Sunday at Golden State. Breen, as well as Van Gundy, are possibilities to return for that matchup.

