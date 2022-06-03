ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury teacher arrested for assaulting, stalking student

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9W8f_0fzUxV7500

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation into the sexual misconduct of a Danbury teacher began last month, and now, it has ended in an arrest.

Salvatore Maimone, 41, a high school teacher has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree, stalking in the second degree, and interfering with an officer according to state police records.

Connecticut state police announced that at the beginning of May, an investigation began looking into Maimone for allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

The investigation started when a female student of Maimone’s disclosed to a school counselor that a sexual relationship had occurred between them, according to the official arrest report.

Former teacher arrested, accused of having sex with a student at the school

Detectives said they interviewed the victim upon learning this information. She had told officers that Maimone was flirtatious towards her, made advances toward her, and expressed interest in seeing her outside of school.

Maimone convinced the victim to meet him at his part-time job on several occasions after school, according to police reports. The victim told police that this is where the two began their sexual relationship, always sneaking around through back entrances. She described the store’s layout perfectly when describing the encounters with officers.

Maimone manipulated the victim into a sexual relationship for several months, officials said.

Eventually, the victim told the police that Maimone had begun showing up at places she went to randomly. He began to track her via Life360 and would track her when she did not answer his calls or texts.

Detective reported in their arrest records that at the beginning of May, Maimone was brought in for questioning regarding the relationship. He denied the entirety of it and also claimed the victim may be someone who would make up fake allegations.

After thoroughly investigating the victim’s claims, detectives said they arrested Maimone on the aforementioned charges relating to the sexual assault of a student.

Maimone is being held on a $200,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Unruly Patron Charged

#Milford CT– On June 6, 2022, at 0122, Andrew Campos was thrown out of Stonebridge Restaurant for being unruly. Campos continued to make a disturbance outside and slapped an officer’s hand away when they were attempting to escort him away. He was taken into custody and is accused of the above charges. He was released on bond.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged with DWI in Ledyard crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Quaker Hill man was allegedly drunk when he was involved in a crash in Ledyard. Ledyard police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 near the intersection of River Driver on May 6. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, who police identified as 59-year-old Robert E. Allard, was taken […]
LEDYARD, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden teen charged in killing of high school freshman Elijah Gomez

HAMDEN — A town resident is facing a murder charge in connection with the May 9 killing of Hamden High School freshman Elijah Gomez. Authorities arrested 18-year-old Jenigh Ward Monday, according to Acting Hamden Police Chief Timothy Wydra. He was held in lieu of $1 million bail, Wydra said.
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
WTNH

Man accused of damaging train tracks in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man is accused of damaging train tracks that state police said could have led to trains derailing. State police started investigating on May 23 after someone deliberately tampered with the tracks in different spots in Waterbury. Investigators caught Jose Aquino, 63, tampering with the railroad trackers adjacent to Thomaston […]
WATERBURY, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Bedford Man Arrested for Rape

On May 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Brewster barracks arrested Alexander Backofen, age 26, of Bedford, NY, for Rape in the 1st degree, two counts of Criminal Sex Act in the 1st degree, all class B felonies, and Assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony.
BEDFORD, NY
WTNH

Bridgeport PD investigate fatal stabbing outside of club

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Following a fatal stabbing outside of a club in Bridgeport, police have launched an official investigation. Police stated in a press release that on Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing and assault on Madison Avenue at Club Azul. Officers on the scene said they found one […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Danbury man faces charges in home invasion of 82-year-old Bethel resident

BETHEL — A Danbury man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a recent home invasion in Bethel. Johnny Conyers, 60, was arrested Saturday following an investigation into a May 25 incident on Windaway Road, where police say Conyers entered the home of an 82-year-old man, “held a knife to his neck and demanded gold and money.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Connecticut State Police#Sexual Assault#Life360#Violent Crime
Eyewitness News

Attempted break-in caught on camera in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors in East Lyme are talking about an attempted break on Plants Dam Road last week. It occurred in broad daylight. A family member was home as the duo repeatedly rang the front doorbell. When they didn’t get an answer, they went to the back....
EAST LYME, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Watertown officials taking steps to increase security amid mass shootings

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many Connecticut school districts are taking steps to stop mass shootings. They’re reassuring parents about security policies in place. Town leaders in Watertown are doing more to keep school buildings safe and are providing tips for parents. A community message was sent out to Watertown parents, signed by the town manager, […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Detectives investigate New Fairfield stabbing

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have identified multiple suspects in a stabbing that took place in New Fairfield early Saturday morning. The New Fairfield Police Department responded to a report from a man saying he had been stabbed in his driveway after confronting a group of individuals whom he did not recognize. […]
WTNH

SILVER ALERT: Missing child reported

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A missing child has been reported from Windsor, Connecticut. Micah Hicks, 7, was reported missing early on Monday morning. He is described by police as having black hair, brown eyes, and is about four feet tall. If he is located, police ask that you contact Windsor police at 860-688-5273.
WINDSOR, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man killed in highway crash

State police say one person died and two others were injured in a weekend crash on Interstate 84 in Danbury. According to investigators, 77-year-old Mariano Canales-Hernandez was hit just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near exit 4
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy