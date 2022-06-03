ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron lets go of coach, former Reds third baseman Chris Sabo after 31-89 tenure

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
The University of Akron and baseball coach Chris Sabo are parting ways.

The former Reds third baseman was hired in 2018 as the first coach for the Zips after the team had been eliminated in 2015.

Sabo and his staff built a program from scratch, but the team went 31-89 during his tenure, so the Zips decided against renewing Sabo's contract.

The university remains committed to baseball as a team sport, director of athletics Charles Guthrie said, and a national search for Sabo's replacement will be conducted later this summer.

