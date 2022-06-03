ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Refrigerators recalled due to choking risk from ice maker

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsea Simeon
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkhqh_0fzUxRaB00

( WKBN ) – Electrolux is recalling some Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators due to a choking hazard from the ice makers.

The recall was announced Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Cheeses sold in several states recalled

According to CPSC, the ice level detector in the arm of the ice maker can break, causing pieces to fall into the ice bucket.

The company has received 185 reports of ice level detectors breaking, including one that resulted in cuts to a person’s gums.

The recall affects about 367,500 refrigerators. In addition, 7,180 were sold in Canada.

They were sound at Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

A list of the model and serial numbers included in the recall can be found on the CPSC’s website. The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

According to CPSC, customers could contact the company for a free replacement of the ice maker.

Customers can contact Electrolux toll-free at 833-840-5926 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at IceMakerRecall@electrolux.com .

More information can also be found online at www.icemakerrecall.com or at www.electrolux.com or www.frigidaire.com under “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police make arrest in double homicide

UPDATE (6:01 p.m.): Julian Woods faces three counts of murder. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police have identified one suspect in the double homicide that happened Wednesday, June 1.  Julian Woods, 26, was taken into custody and transported to Mobile Metro jail Monday, June 6. Woods was identified as a suspect in a double homicide […]
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Refrigerators#Canada#Wkbn#Electrolux#Cpsc#Home Depot#Frigidaire Com
WKRG News 5

2 police chases end in crashes over weekend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department had a busy weekend with two police chases ending in crashes. On Friday, June 3 just after 1:15 p.m., Mobile police attempted to stop a car at Overlook Road and Athey Road when the driver refused to stop, according to a MPD news release. After […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

2 women possibly drugged at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged. Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man murdered Saturday morning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A news release from Mobile Police says they are investigating the 24th murder of the year. Mobile Police say a man was killed when he was shot in the face. The victim’s body was found on Author Street near Lincoln Avenue at about 11:30 Saturday morning. That’s off Paper Mill Road […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
WKRG News 5

2 injured after Ft. Rucker helicopter crashes near Ozark

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A helicopter crash in Dale County has left two people injured. Fort Rucker confirms that there has been a crash involving one of their helicopters, an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Officials are en route to the location. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday in the Marley Mill community […]
DALE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Armed robbery occurs at Moffett Road gas station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gas station on Moffett Road was robbed on Saturday, June 4 just after midnight, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. A Chevron gas station employee was the victim of an armed robbery. Police were called to the gas station, located at 4126 Moffett Road, for the alleged robbery. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Monroeville Police investigate drive-by shooting

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monroeville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night on Snowden Road in the Mexia community. Police say around 11:15 p.m. they received information about a shooting that occurred moments earlier. When officers arrived to Snowden Road they found a man shot in the leg. He was transported to […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old runaway arrested driving stolen car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old was arrested by Mobile Police after he was found driving a car that had previously been reported stolen, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. On Saturday, June 4 at 3:45 a.m., police were called to Sollie Road because of a runaway in a stolen car. The car […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies in bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol say a man from Pace is dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a crash report, troopers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Pace Patriot Boulevard at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. The report says a 69-year-old man […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy