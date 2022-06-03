ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McClatchy High School baseball player named Gatorade California player of the year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A baseball player from C.K. McClatchy has been named the Gatorade California player of the year. Senior Malcom Moore has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year. One player from each state is selected for the award. Moore is a repeat winner of the...

