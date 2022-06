Christopher R. Logan, age 60, of Cleveland passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence. Chris was born on June 24, 1961 in Sheboygan son of the late Barbara Logan. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School with the class of 1979. Chris started his career in broadcasting by taking a radio class in high school helping their local radio station WSHS 91.7. His voice and passion for bringing music and connecting with listeners will be deeply missed by many. Chris was able to continue to do what he loved best at WCUB and Lake 98.1. Another passion was the Cleveland Wildcats. He announced softball and little league games over the last 40 years and the games for the Cleveland Wildcats for 30 years. Chris’s innovative broadcasting has turned a plain baseball game into a “Sunday Experience” with special events like Home Run Inning, Let’s Make a Deal Day and even Little League Day, with catchy music and exciting intros. Fans came to watch, listen and participate from far and wide. Chris was a former president of the Cleveland Athletic Club and was inducted into the Cleveland Hall of Fame in 2007.

