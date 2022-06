JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $10 million budget allocation to support all eight of Florida's search and rescue teams. Speaking in Jacksonville's Fire Station #50, home to the 250-member Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5, the governor said it was important in the wake of last year's collapse of the Surfside condo complex and hurricane response, for these teams to get more funding for their critical work.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO