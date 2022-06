I was disappointed but not surprised that the prime minister won the vote of no-confidence last night. Boris Johnson seems to have an ability to escape the consequences of his actions within his own party. He is untouchable. One of the main impressions I’ve had during the pandemic is that this government is not prioritising the people, that the wellbeing of the public comes second to ministers’ own careers. And now this seems to have been confirmed, very loudly. The Conservative party has said, “We find this attitude acceptable in a leader. We don’t care what you think.”

U.K. ・ 34 MINUTES AGO